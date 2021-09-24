Grapevine North Pole Express Tickets Go On Sale Tuesday

Facebook

Make Lasting Memories With Grapevine North Pole Express

Experience the magic of Christmas on a train ride hosted by Mrs. Claus on board the beautifully decorated Grapevine Vintage Railroad’s North Pole Express, presented by Great Wolf Lodge and Trinity Metro TEXRail. Put on your best Christmas pajamas and join Mrs. Claus as she picks up Santa and brings him to the Christmas Capital of Texas®.

Along the journey, join in singing along to Christmas favorites and enjoy Santa’s favorite delicious chocolate chip cookies, lovingly baked by Mrs. Claus. Mrs. Claus will also give each child a magical “We Believe” silver bell that reminds you of the spirit of Christmas and of all of the goodness and kindness within you. When you ring the bell at just the right time, Santa will appear and travel with you back to the Christmas Capital of Texas.

Santa will magically whip up his Frosty Chocolate Snow Milk for you to enjoy from your Keepsake Memory Mug. Stroll through the snowy North Pole Forest before making your way to take a keepsake photo with Santa.

Mrs. Claus and Santa will be on the trains every day starting November 26 through December 23, excluding December 2, 9 and 16.

The North Pole Express Experience includes a:

Souvenir ticket

Christmas train ride hosted by Mrs. Claus

Magical “We Believe” silver bell for all children

Delicious chocolate chip cookie lovingly baked by Mrs. Claus

Santa’s Frosty Chocolate Snow Milk in a Keepsake Memory Mug

On board visit from Santa

Keepsake photo with Santa

Stroll through the snowy Grapevine Christmas Village Forest

Purchase tickets as soon as possible as excursions sell out quickly

Frequently Asked Questions:

Children who have celebrated their first birthday require a ticket.

Those under one year require a lap child ticket, $5 per ticket.

First Class Coaches are heated and offer upholstered bench-style seating. Tickets are $40 per person.

Touring Class Coaches are heated, offer wooden bench-style seating and floor to ceiling windows. Tickets are $35 per person.

For more information about Grapevine, the Christmas Capital of Texas, please visit GrapevineTexasUSA.com/Christmas or contact the Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau at 817.410.3185.

Grapevine is the Christmas Capital of Texas® with 1,400 Christmas events in 40 days. Tickets and ticket purchase links for events such as ICE!® and Lone Star Christmas at Gaylord Texan Resort, Snowland at Great Wolf Lodge, Classic Christmas movies and live Christmas performances at the Historic Palace Theatre, Grapevine Christmas Passport – Elf Adventure and more are available at GrapevineTexasUSA.com/Christmas. Extend your visit to the Christmas Capital of Texas at one of Grapevine’s hotels. For Grapevine hotel information, visit GrapevineTexasUSA.com/Hotels