Support Local Restaurants-To Go Orders

As a small business we know that COVID-19/coronavirus will impact other small businesses. While we encourage you to stay home and self-isolate, here are small businesses that are offering curbside pick-up, drive-thru orders, or call and buy a gift card. Together we will get through this surreal experience. Neighbors helping neighbors.

In our restaurants in Dallas County, we will adhere to county guidelines and will only offer drive thru and curbside service. Thanks so much for your support as we strive to conquer this health crisis together!

UPDATE: Starting tomorrow (3/17), we will be closed for Dine-in. Beginning at 11am, Duncanville ISD students can receive a FREE burger+fries special this week, via pickup/takeout. DISD employees can receive our same burger+fries special for $6, pickup or delivery. (+$2 delivery charge, $15 minimum delivery). DISD identification required for discount. Thanks again for your support as we navigate these changes!

Fresh baked goods from cookies, cupcakes, and more.

Dine in service will be temporarily suspended. Most of our patrons get our food to go already so we hope this will not inconvenience our loyal customers but we feel it will help ensure control of the spread of the virus.

• While we have always cleaned frequently, we will be implementing a higher frequency routine of cleaning and disinfecting, focusing on high contact areas such as door handles, the cash register area, etc.

• We will still host wedding tastings and cake consultations. We know that selecting just right cake often takes that personal touch. We ask, however, for the safety of the community that the number of people in the consultation be limited to no more that four. We will disinfect the consultation area both before and after the consultation. To avoid being delayed while we disinfect, it would be best if you called us at 214-301-2114 to schedule a time. We will still happily take walk in appointments just understand that there will be a slight delay. In addition, the utensils for all tastings will be disposable during this period of heightened concern

Yes we are open! We are doing everything possible to keep a safe and clean dining environment for our customers and employees. For our loyal customers who want to enjoy their favorite fresh cooked Mexican food, but might not want to dine in, Starting today we will have curbside pick up available. Just call 972-723-2634 and place your order, we will have a designated pick up spot￼ and will bring it out to you. We will get through this together and thank you for support and patronage during this time

Per Amore Midlothian

Hibachio has so many yummy & healthy options. Due to the March 11th World Health Organization announcement that the COVID-19 has been declared an epidemic, and to help with the local efforts to contain the virus, Hibachio Japanese Grill is taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety and well-being of our patrons and staff. We will do so by continuing to serve fresh, healthy, and cooked-to-order food via our pick-up window / drive thru only. Our patio will be open for self-seating. We will also offer a free delivery option on our mobile app.

Per Amore is OPEN and we welcome your business!

If you prefer to order take-out, curbside pick-up is available for ALL to-go orders. We want you to know that, as always, we are sanitizing and keeping the restaurant clean and ready for customers🍝

We appreciate your support of our small, locally owned business!

Don’t worry friends and family, WE ARE OPEN!! Not only that, we have a number of specials going on to make everything as easy as possible for you. Check out our latest posts to see those specials!

We also understand that most of the stores are running low on meat, but NOT US!! We have bagged brisket and pork available for purchase to store in your freezer or fridge!! Give us a call and let us know how we can serve you!

By The Horns Brewing can get ya some without having to hit the grocery store! 🍻✨ They are now taking PHONE ORDERS FOR PICK UP! They’ve put together BEER & TACO PACKAGES 🍺+🌮 Order 3, 6, or 9 tacos and get a 4 pack of crowlers for $32, $44 or $56.

They’ll whip up your custom beer & taco package, charge you over the phone, and even bring it to your car! Just give them a ring when you’re getting close.

n an attempt to do our part to help with the Coronavirus epidemic, effective immediately, we will be lowering our occupancy to 45 and allow no parties larger than 10. We will also require our tap room patrons to follow social spacing protocols.

We still have our front and rear outdoor seating, as well.

We will begin taking call-in orders so you can still order food and beverage-to-go. When you arrive you can call us again and we will bring it out to you. Credit card only for this, please.

While we are extremely worried about business, we are always concerned for our awesome community and want to help ensure Mansfield stays safe and healthy.

We ask for your patience at this time and to please continue to support not only us but all the other wonderful businesses in Mansfield such as Flying Squirrel Coffee, Big D BBQ, Main St. Tacos and More, Mary Lou’s, Main St. Tacos (JUST OPENED!), Hypnotic Emporium and the many many other Mansfield small business owners who depend on your patronage to grow ourselves and our community!

We open at 12pm this Wednesday and look forward to seeing you or taking your call! 682-518-1791

Marylou’s Coffee and Sandwich Shoppe Mansfield

Marylou’s will be open regular hours M-S 8am-3pm…. We really do not anticipate large crowds in the dining area at this time.

We HIGHLY suggest using our curbside pick up (we will bring your order to your car) or FREE DELIVERY at www.marylous.net.

Although we clean everyday…. WE have been doing our part by disinfecting ALL chairs, tables, door knobs, countertops etc etc.

404 E Broad St

Historic Mansfield

817-473-1989

In an effort to help with the spreading germs we are taking all precautions seriously! We have cleaned and sanitized and will continue to do so. Always remember that if you do not want to get out and come into the restaurant to eat we have a drive thru! You can always call in your order and drive thru to pick it up. If there is anything we can do to help you feel more comfortable please let us know. We are a community, and we are in this together!! Thank you all for your patience and understanding during this time!

Monday-Friday

11am-8pm

972-617-5362

