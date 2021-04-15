Volkswagen ID.4 EV named to Autotrader list of 10 Best Electric Cars for 2021

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Second Autotrader accolade for ID.4 after being named to Best Car Interiors Under $50,000 for 2021 list

Herndon, VA — Electric cars are increasing in popularity and automakers are working on giving consumer more options. Volkswagen of America, Inc. is pleased to announce that the all-new ID.4 EV was named to Autotrader’s list of 10 Best Electric Cars for 2021. Volkswagen’s first all-electric SUV and the brand’s first global EV, the ID.4 marries the strengths of a purpose-built EV with performance, packaging and value, features that have marked the brand for decades.

“The ID.4 was engineered, loaded and priced to win the hearts of SUV owners who are simply ready to go electric—and fall in love with Volkswagen again,” said Scott Keogh, CEO, Volkswagen Group of America. “We’re thrilled to rack up a second accolade from Autotrader so soon after launch.”

“The Volkswagen ID.4 not only is the brand’s first electric SUV, but it’s also a showcase of what to expect from future electric cars from the brand,” said the editors at Autotrader. “A new design language is on display inside and out, and we like the simplicity of the high-tech interior. We also like the 250-mile range, the generous standard safety tech features, and three years of free charging with Electrify America.”

Built on the brand’s MEB electric vehicle architecture—the modular electric drive matrix—the ID.4 competes in the world’s largest market segment—compact SUVs. At launch in the U.S., the 2021 ID.4 offers an 82kWh (gross) battery and a rear-mounted AC permanent-magnet synchronous motor with 201 horsepower and 229 pound-feet of torque. Later this year, ID.4 will be available with a second motor, delivering more performance and all-wheel drive. ID.4 Pro rear-wheel-drive models have an EPA-estimated 260 miles of range, while Pro S and 1st Edition RWD models have an EPA-estimated 250 miles of range.

Four Trims & One Package Available

The ID.4 offer structure is simple—four trims and one package. The entry-level Pro model is well equipped, with features typically found on higher trims baked in for added value. Pricing starts at $39,995 MSRP, before a potential Federal tax credit of up to $7,500. For highly qualified customers through Volkswagen Credit, the monthly lease payment for a 36-month lease (with 10,000 miles a year) is $379 per month with $3,579 due at signing, excluding tax, title, license, options and dealer fees. Starting later in 2021, the ID.4 AWD Pro will be available with an MSRP of $43,675.

Pro S models are priced from $44,495, and add standout styling elements, along with creature comfort and convenience features. A Gradient Package is available for $1,500, and includes larger wheels and further design differentiators. AWD Pro S models will be priced from $48,175 on arrival later this year. A special ID.4 1st Edition model was available at launch, and has since sold out. Priced at $43,995, this rear-wheel-drive model combined Pro S and Gradient features with a handful of unique design elements. Destination for all ID.4 models is $1,195.

At a public DC fast-charging station, with 125 kW charging, the ID.4 can go from five to 80 percent charged in about 38 minutes. The 2021 ID.4 comes with three years of unlimited charging at Electrify America DC fast chargers at no additional cost, helping to inspire range confidence. Volkswagen customers will be able to manage their charging plan through the Electrify America app.

Futuristic Interior

The interior of the ID.4 mirrors the futuristic look of the exterior, with functionality almost completely controlled by touch or voice control. A 5.3-inch digital driver display—ID.Cockpit—replaces the traditional instrument cluster and a traditional gearshift is replaced by a large rocker switch—click forward for Drive, back for Reverse. The 10-inch Discover Pro touch infotainment display can be configured to driver preference, and manages the standard navigation system, all telematics, entertainment, driver-assistance systems and vehicle settings; it is upgraded to a 12-inch Discover Pro Max infotainment display with the Statement package. “Hello ID.” natural voice control is standard in the ID.4, as is ID. Light—a light strip below the windshield to support drivers in a host of situations with intuitive lighting effects in different colors and sound prompts.

ID.4 offers a range of comfort and convenience features found throughout the rest of the brand’s lineup. Standard features include rain-sensing wipers, auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual-zone Climatronic® climate control, KESSY® keyless access, wireless mobile charging, wireless App-Connect, Volkswagen Car-Net® with in-car WiFi capability when you subscribe to a data plan, six-way adjustable seats with power recline, heated steering wheel, heated side mirrors and washer nozzles, and, on all-wheel-drive models, a heated windshield. The Statement package adds 12-way power seats, with massage lumbar and memory, 30-color ambient lighting, SiriusXM® satellite radio with a three-month trial, an adjustable trunk floor, and a power tailgate with Easy Open & Close.

With the standard IQ.DRIVE® advanced driver assistance technology, all ID.4 models include Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Monitoring (Front Assist); Blind Spot Monitor (Side Assist); Rear Traffic Alert; Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC); Lane Keeping System (Lane Assist); Travel Assist; and Emergency Assist. In addition to IQ.DRIVE features, the ID.4 includes Dynamic Road Sign Display; Park Distance Control; and High Beam Control (Light Assist).

To learn more about the 2021 Best Electric Cars list from Autotrader, including photos, detailed vehicle information and available inventory, visit https://www.autotrader.com/best-cars/best-electric-cars.

