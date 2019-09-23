2020 Lexus RX Launches New Models Packed With Tech

2020 Lexus RX Makes Life Easier

I recently attended a special launch event introducing the new 2020 Lexus RX and RX Hybrid. I was impressed with the features on both the hybrid and the “standard” RX. However, the RX got even more brownie points when I learned that Wards selected the RX line as a member of their 10 Best UX (User Experience) list.

Wards recognized this new RX series as one of the ten best user-friendly models. Now in its fourth year, the Wards 10 Best UX competition is dedicated to assessing the user-friendliness of smartphone pairing and charging, voice-control navigation, head-up displays and the effectiveness of driver-assistance technologies such as adaptive cruise control and blind spot monitoring.

“User experience – or UX – is one of the hottest buzzwords in the auto industry,” Wards Senior Content Director Drew Winter says. “This year’s pool of winners illustrates the industry’s progress in giving drivers access to a wealth of information and entertainment options without distraction.”

Google Assistant Integration

For example, the Lexus Multimedia System features in-car integrations, like Google Assistant, to sync home and vehicle voice services. So, you can see who’s ringing your doorbell without taking your eyes off the road.

This is very significant in that the RX350 model named was among the lower priced models ($51,750) of the top 10, which ranged in price all the way up to over $101,000.

My first introduction to the RX line was way back in the late 1990’s when Lisa Riggle of Hopkins & Associates delivered the first sexy new model to our DeSoto offices. I loved the model and brand then, and find my impressions have not changed over the past 20 years.

The RX350 model boasts 295 horsepower while the 450h (hybrid) model adds 13 more horses coming in at 308. Both are six cylinders. The base MSRPs are slightly below the model Wards tested, with the 350 coming in at $43,820 and the hybrid 450 adding less than three thousand dollars, based at $46,245. My how the world has changed with Lexus luxury now available for such an economical MSRP. The value doesn’t stop at the price with mileage being exceptional as well at 31/28/30.

Luxury & Convenience

Interior features are abundant in terms of both technology and luxury. One feature that especially stood out to me is the six USB outlets in each model. I know our kids are just as “needy” as Kristin and myself in needing charging availabilities while on the road. Also of note is the special center console pocket for cell phones. I always appreciate the attention to detail in Lexus models.

We have become used to tech features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto but what about driver assist safety features like Lane Tracing Assist and Road Sign Assist? Also, drivers will have help in protecting others with the new Lexus RX models with their unique daytime and low light pedestrian and bicyclist detection features.

Drivers can find their desired restaurant, shopping area or other desired attraction without taking their eyes of the road with the newest Lexus voice recognition system including Siri, Google recognition and more integrated features. When it is necessary to look at the console display, those desiring something more than the traditional eight inch screen can opt for a large 12.3 inch display.

I enjoyed the test drive opportunity on the Toyota/Lexus drive strip at Toyota headquarters and look forward to more time with these great vehicles in the future. They are available for consumers to test drive at Lexus dealerships today.

