DeSoto High Sophomore “The Pie Dude” Featured at Black Heritage Celebration

Make Plans To Attend Black Heritage Celebration at Dallas Arboretum May 1

Desoto High School sophomore Kevin Robinson transitioned his boredom to a business, The Pie Dude, in 2020. In 2021, that business is being featured at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden during their inaugural Black Heritage Celebration on May 1. (information from DeSoto ISD)

The May event will be the second Arboretum appearance for Robinson, having provided a demonstration and sold out inventory back in March. Robinson’s May 1 cooking demonstration will again feature his signature sweet potato pie at noon in A Tasteful Place. Then he will join the Black Owned Business Fair, happening from 10 to 4, while supplies last.

This event celebrates the opening of the Summer of Sculpture exhibit featuring the return of ZimSculpt, a world-renowned collection of hand-selected, modern Zimbabwean stone sculptures. ZimSculpt features the talent of several contemporary Zimbabwean artists with more than 100 hand-selected, exquisite sculptures artfully displayed throughout the garden. Admission is included with general admission to the Arboretum.

According to Jim Ryan, Dallas Arboretum board chairman, “After their popular success in 2017, we’re excited to welcome back ZimSculpt to showcase the magnificent contemporary sculptures that fit perfectly in our garden setting. The statues have been described as strong and delicate, stark and complex, contemporary and exquisitely handmade. We invite you to see them this summer.”

Visitors may purchase any of the sculptures on display in the garden, as well as the ones created by the onsite artists in The Marketplace, which is located in the Dallas Arboretum’s Pecan Grove. A portion of the proceeds from the sales of the sculptures and items in The Marketplace supports the Dallas Arboretum.

Complimentary daytime admission (9am-5pm) to the Main Garden and Children’s Adventure Garden is available to teachers and educators. Offer is only valid on daytime admission. Offer does not apply for paid educational programming. Parking fees apply. To reserve tickets, contact Customer Service at 214.515.6615.

Black Heritage Celebration Event Timeline

10am–3pm: Black Owned Businesses Vendor Fair: Visitors are welcome to shop and support these businesses, many of which are small businesses. Vendors include jewelry, clothing, food and more. (A Tasteful Place, Entry Plaza and Paseo de Flores)

10am–12pm: Various performances by local groups including Dallas Black Dance Theatre ENCORE, Bishop Arts Theatre Center, Carter High School and Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, Dance and Media Department (Martin Rutchik Concert Stage and Lawn and DeGolyer Pergola)

12pm: Cooking Demonstration with local teen sensation, Kevin the Pie Dude, demonstrating how to make a sweet potato pie. He also sells pies; quantities limited. (A Tasteful Place)

1pm: Crown Jewels Fashion Experience, by Black designers under the direction of Anita Hawkins and J.Bolin (Jonsson Color Garden)

2–4pm: Don Diego Band playing jazz and R&B (Martin Rutchik Concert Stage and Lawn)

For more information or to purchase tickets visit https://www.dallasarboretum.org/event/black-heritage-celebration/

