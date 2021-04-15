Cedar Hill Junior Jordan Nichols Never Give Up Attitude Inspires Others

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Nichols Has Epilepsy But Doesn’t Let It Control His Life

Jordan Nicholas is living proof that it’s now how you start life, but how you master it that matters most.

The 16-year-old Cedar Hill High School junior began his life battling what seemed like endless seizures on a daily basis after being diagnosed with epilepsy. Now, he’s a superb welder and is on his way to competing in the Business Professionals of America national competition on May 5-7 in Florida – though the competitors will be participating virtually this year because of COVID-19.

He will be competing in computer security, along with a few other open events pertaining to the business industry. He qualified by placing third in regional and state competition.

“I do it with my family to guide me,” Jordan said. “I have great support from my immediate family and extended family. They have all helped in raising me to be me.”

Jordan began having grand mal seizures and atonic “drop” seizures at the age of 3.

Some days he’d have up to 50. A Vagus Nerve Stimulator was installed to help him overcome the daily battle.

The stimulator was removed in the sixth grade, which is also when he had his last seizure.

“The machine wasn’t working the last time I went in for surgery, and I’d had no seizures

in awhile, so they decided to remove it from my chest. I still have the leads though in my brain because they didn’t want to take the chance to remove those but the machine in my chest is gone,” he said.

Overcoming Health Challenges Has Made Jordan Stronger

Through the whole experience Jordan said grew stronger emotionally.

“I knew that I had to work harder at everything, learning to read, write, math, talk and

paying attention,” he said.

“When you look at Jordan now, my heart is overflowed with joy and tears of happiness in seeing him blossom into the man he is becoming today,” said his mother, Jacqueline Fields, a teacher at CHHS. “He had a very rough start, and oftentimes I didn’t know where to turn or how to help him. You feel helpless to know you can’t make your child feel better. He would often tell me ‘Mom, don’t cry, I’m going to be fine.’

“When I look at this angelic face now, I see the constant reminders of how much he has overcome with the permanent scars and marks on his face and body. He has one of the most angelic, cute face, and breathtaking smiles I have ever seen. He falls and gets back up, has a never quit attitude, and for that he is a big influence in my life.

“It is funny, how one person can inspire so many people around him by just being a fighter, a winner, a kind person, just being Jordan.”

Tackling New Challenges

Jordan has learned that we all have one life, so if something interests you, give it a try.

For example, he loves welding, and has earned a TACK welding certificate as a sophomore. He created trophies out of used car parts that were going to be used at a campus-sponsored car show, but unfortunately it was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, he wants to try a new challenge.

“I plan on trying out for acting because I wanna try something new for a change,” he said. “I will also continue with my plans on welding.

“Welding is my relief and creative place. I make lots of things for my family and projects in class that I feel good about when people smile at what I have created.”

And though he does not know where he is going to attend college or what he will major in, he does believe his experience in the BPA will help him get there.

“I’m going to try and get a good scholarship and get into a good college that fits me,” he

said. “It helped me to become organized, and also helped me to meet new people – before COVID hit.”

Thankful For A Supportive Family

Jordan added that he is “thankful for a great dad, mom, and even my older brother,” he said with a chuckle.

His dad, Damon Nicholas, Sr., said he has always told Jordan, “You have epilepsy, but epilepsy does not have you or control your life. Strive to be whatever you want in life possessing a never-give-up attitude. It’s one of the unwritten rules that nobody knows the heart of a champion, even though you can visibly see the battle scars on his face of what he’s been through. We can all learn a lot from Jordan and his proven success story.”

And one of those who has learned is his big brother, Damon Nicholas Jr., a senior at Duncanville High School and a Sam Houston State University basketball commit.

“My brother is a human example of the words ‘never give up.’ Jordan was not expected to have a normal life. He’s now 16 years old and a successful welder. He can play sports and he’s in regular classes,” Damon said. “He inspires me so much to work hard and strive for greatness, even if the odds are set against you as they were for him. Without Jordan I would not be the person who I am today.”

