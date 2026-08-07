Duncanville Police Arrest Grand Prairie School Teacher

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On Friday, August 7, 2026, the Duncanville Police Department arrested James Robinson, a Duncanville resident, for Sexual Assault of a Child – Prohibited Person, a First-Degree Felony under Texas law.

The arrest is the result of an ongoing criminal investigation conducted by the Duncanville Police Department. At this time, no additional information regarding the investigation or the victim will be released in order to protect the privacy of those involved and to preserve the integrity of the case.

During the investigation, it was learned that Robinson is a teacher employed by Grand Prairie Independent School District. Grand Prairie ISD has placed Robinson on Administrative leave.

The Duncanville Police Department recognizes the serious nature of allegations involving crimes against children and remains committed to conducting thorough, impartial investigations while ensuring victims receive the appropriate support and resources.

Anyone with information that may be relevant to this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Hernandez with the Duncanville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 972-780-3842.