Home News Cities Duncanville Police Arrest Grand Prairie School Teacher

Duncanville Police Arrest Grand Prairie School Teacher

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Jo Ann Holt
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Duncanville police arrest GP school teacher
James Robinson photo courtesy Duncanville PD

On Friday, August 7, 2026, the Duncanville Police Department arrested James Robinson, a Duncanville resident, for Sexual Assault of a Child – Prohibited Person, a First-Degree Felony under Texas law.

The arrest is the result of an ongoing criminal investigation conducted by the Duncanville Police Department. At this time, no additional information regarding the investigation or the victim will be released in order to protect the privacy of those involved and to preserve the integrity of the case.

During the investigation, it was learned that Robinson is a teacher employed by Grand Prairie Independent School District. Grand Prairie ISD has placed Robinson on Administrative leave.

The Duncanville Police Department recognizes the serious nature of allegations involving crimes against children and remains committed to conducting thorough, impartial investigations while ensuring victims receive the appropriate support and resources.

Anyone with information that may be relevant to this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Hernandez with the Duncanville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 972-780-3842.

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Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt is an award-winning journalist with 40+ years of experience as a writer and editor. She loves live performances, from country music concerts to Broadway musicals to community theatre productions. Holt also enjoys art and cultural festivals, and good food and wine. She’s toured Amsterdam, London, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and various cities in Mexico but looks forward to visiting even more countries. She has traveled by boat, plane, and train, but especially likes taking long road trips across the U.S. with her husband, retired history professor Durhl Caussey. They enjoy meeting friendly people, learning about different cultures, and visiting historic sites wherever they go.

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