Broadway Dallas Launching Club 909 Cabaret Sept. 3-5

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Broadway Dallas, North Texas’ premier nonprofit presenter of live musical theater, today announced the launch of Club 909, an all-new cabaret concept held at the historic Music Hall at Fair Park. It will kick off September 3-5, with Grammy Award winner and Broadway star Reeve Carney. He is best known for originating the role of “Orpheus” in the Tony Award-winning musical Hadestown, and most recently starring as “Jay Gatsby” in The Great Gatsby on Broadway. Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 17.

Tickets for Club 909 featuring Reeve Carney start at $75 and will be available at BroadwayDallas.org or by calling 800-982-2728. A very limited number of VIP seats are also available and include a meet and greet. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 214-413-3927 or emailing [email protected].

Club 909 Performances in Crystal Terrace

Performed in the Music Hall’s transformed Crystal Terrace, CLUB 909 will seat just 200 guests per evening in a fully immersive cabaret-style setting complete with full tableside service including specialty drinks and chef curated light bites. Seating is general admission and includes table and bar seating. A very limited number of reserved VIP seats are also available. Seating is decided on the night of the show at the discretion of house management. Like the great cabaret halls from Paris to New York, guests may be seated at shared tables with other attendees, and large parties may not be able to be seated together. Broadway Dallas restaurant partner Culinaire has curated a bespoke cabaret food and beverage menu; in addition to the ticket price, there is a $30 food and beverage minimum per person.

“Broadway Dallas has always believed that musical theater has the power to move, uplift, and connect us, and cabaret is one of the purest expressions of that power. CLUB 909 gives us the opportunity to offer our audiences something deeply personal and intimate, right here in one of Dallas’ most storied venues,” says Ken Novice, President & CEO of Broadway Dallas. “I have always been a fan of the traditional cabarets such as New York’s storied 54 Below and another more recent New York venue, Madame George, especially their Monday night Broadway Nights. Broadway Dallas’ Club 909 will be our very own version of the cabaret, with jewel colored intimacy in a rich and moody space. I look forward to welcoming our beloved audiences to fabulous evenings with Broadway singers and more, as the Music Hall’s Crystal Terrace restaurant is transformed.”

Club 909 marks Broadway Dallas’ first dedicated cabaret programming in the organization’s 85-year history, and reflects the organization’s continued commitment to expanding year-round access to live musical theatre for audiences of all ages. The cabaret will offer an up-close and personal musical experience unlike anything currently on Broadway Dallas’ mainstage, drawing on the rich traditions of American cabaret to celebrate the art of the song.

Reeve Carney: Broadway Divas

Grammy Award–winning Broadway star Reeve Carney brings a cabaret that feels more like an invitation-only after-party. Currently commanding Broadway as “Jay Gatsby” in The Great Gatsby, Carney has spent two decades redefining what a leading man sounds like — originating “Orpheus” in the Tony-winning Hadestown, bringing “Peter Parker” to life in Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, and delivering scene-stealing turns in “Penny Dreadful” and FOX’s “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”

“Reeve Carney: Broadway Divas” is a genre-defying evening featuring Carney’s singular takes on Broadway’s most iconic songs, timeless selections from the Great American Songbook, and original music from his award-winning debut album Youth Is Wasted. As a singer, multi-instrumentalist, and songwriter, Carney moves effortlessly between worlds — and on this stage, all those worlds collide.

His recording pedigree is equally formidable. Signed to Interscope Records at 22, he released two albums before launching an independent solo career that earned Youth Is Wasted Five Independent Music Awards, including Best Album. He has performed his original music in theaters, cabaret rooms, rock clubs, and festivals across the globe.

“Carney is truly a force in entertainment, and any opportunity you have to see him in a live show, take it.” — Broadway World

Broadway Dallas

In 2022, Dallas Summer Musicals changed its name to Broadway Dallas. Since 1941, the non-profit Broadway Dallas has presented the Best of Broadway to North Texas audiences. Located in the historic Music Hall at Fair Park, Broadway Dallas promotes excellence in live musical theatre with year-round performances for diverse audiences of all ages, impacting the lives of children and families through education and community outreach programs, while enriching the cultural landscape of North Texas and the Southwest Region.

Broadway Dallas gratefully acknowledges the support of our season sponsors, American Airlines, Texas Instruments, and WFAA, as well as our annual fund donors and corporate partners. For more information about Broadway Dallas, please visit BroadwayDallas.org.