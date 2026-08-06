Elvis Has Left the Building Opens in Duncanville

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Elvis Has Left the Building, a comedy written by Duke Ernsberger and V. Cate, will open tonight at Duncanville Community Theatre. The play is directed by Joe Skrivanek, and performances will be as follows: Thursday night preview at 8 p.m. Aug. 6, and 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights Aug. 7-8, with a 3 p.m. matinee Sunday Aug. 9. Additional performances will be Thursday, Friday and Saturday Aug. 13-15 at 8 p.m.

Plot Synopsis for Elvis Has Left the Building

It’s December 20, 1970, and Elvis Presley has disappeared. No one, not even his wily manager, “The Colonel,” knows of his whereabouts. But the Colonel is all shook up because he has racked up a secret debt – and with the King himself missing, the only way to pay it off is to find an Elvis impersonator within 24 hours. Hijinks ensue as the Colonel takes desperate measures to replace a man who is irreplaceable, all while keeping the prying eyes of a nosy reporter at bay and figuring out what happened to the real Elvis.

All the play’s action is set in the office of The Colonel in Memphis, TN just a few days before Christmas in 1970.

Duncanville Community Theatre Company

Joe Skrivanek is the Director of “Elvis Has Left the Building” at Duncanville Community Theatre. Featured cast members are Zach Nelson as The Colonel; Katie Lynn Lucy as Trudy; Joey Moulton as Roscoe; James McKey as Candy; and Addisun Abeita as Jill Tanner.

The production crew for Elvis Has Left the Building includes Wendy Acosta, production manager and sound operator; and Paloma Lopez, lighting operator. Sound design is by James McKey; Joe Skrivanek is Master Carpenter; and Production Work Crew members are Addisun Abeita, Wendy Acosta, Zechariah, Dawo, Monique Gonzales, and James McKey.

Amy Jackson is Executive Director for Duncanville Community Theatre, and Heather Wikelman-McKey is Associate Director, with Joe Skrivanek as Technical Coordinator. The Board of Directors are Danielle Franklin, Amy Jakson, Janet Jordan, James McKey, Kevin Paris, Polly Rains, Judy Smithey, Connie Walker, and Pat Weaver.

Audition Information

Auditions for the next DCT production, I Bet Your Life by Fred Carmichael, to be directed by Heather Winkleman, are scheduled for Aug. 10-11 at the Rita K. Annex, 226 W. Daniel. Roles are available for four adult males and five adult females. The show will run Sept. 17-26. For more details, please visit dctheatre.org/workshps-auditions.

All performances of Elvis Has Left the Building will be held at Duncanville Community Theatre, 106 S. Main Street. Tickets are priced at $16, and reservations are strongly recommended by calling 972-780-5707 or emailing request to [email protected]. Additional parking is available at First Christian Church across Main Street.

Theatre-goers are invited to enjoy dinner at nearby restaurants Roma’s Italian Bistro or Los Jefes on the corner of Main & Center @ Main Station (next to DCT),