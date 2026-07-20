First Ever Cedar Hill Night Market to Feature 70+ Vendors, Live Music, and Local Flavor

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CEDAR HILL, TX (July 15, 2026) – Visit Cedar Hill is partnering with PlugHub Market, one of Texas’ most prominent night market promoters, to bring a unique evening market experience to Historic Downtown Cedar Hill on Saturday, July 25.

Known for drawing thousands of attendees across North Texas, PlugHub Market has built a strong following by connecting small businesses with lively, well attended community events. The Cedar Hill Night Market will bring that established experience to the city with more than 70 vendors, live music, food trucks, beer, wine and an atmosphere designed to keep visitors of all ages shopping, dining, and enjoying Historic

Downtown throughout the evening.

EVENT DETAILS

Saturday, July 25, 2026

5:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Historic Downtown Cedar Hill, 600 Cedar St.

Shoppers can browse a diverse mix of vintage finds, collectibles, handmade goods, artwork, jewelry, apparel, and other unique products from local and regional vendors. Food trucks will serve delicious eats throughout the evening, while Mudhook Bar & Grill and Pour House will offer beer and wine for purchase.

As night markets continue to grow in popularity nationwide, the Cedar Hill Night Market offers a

fresh way to experience Historic Downtown; bringing together shopping, dining, and entertainment in a walkable, community-centered setting. Through this partnership, Visit Cedar Hill is bringing that energy to the region while creating a new opportunity for residents and visitors to experience Historic Downtown.

“Supporting local businesses is at the heart of what we do,” said Michelle Ebanks, Destination Manager for the City of Cedar Hill. “This event gives small business owners and vendors a regional stage to shine and a refreshed way for people to enjoy them.”

The Cedar Hill Night Market is part of Visit Cedar Hill’s ongoing effort to create destination experiences that strengthen the local economy, activate public spaces, and attract visitors to spend more time exploring Historic Downtown and the city as a whole.

Admission is free and open to the public.

For more information about the Cedar Hill Night Market and other upcoming events, please explore visitcedarhilltx.com.