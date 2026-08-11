DQ Restaurants in Texas Kick Off Fall Early with the NEW! Caramel Apple Cheesecake Blizzard Treat

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BEDFORD, Texas – Even though summer in Texas is still in full swing, DQ restaurants in Texas are giving fans an early taste of fall. This month, the NEW! Caramel Apple Cheesecake Blizzard® Treat makes its debut through August 30 while supplies last.

The NEW! Caramel Apple Cheesecake Blizzard Treat features sweet caramel apple topping and decadent cheesecake pieces swirled into DQ’s world-famous soft serve. Each red spoonful delivers the comforting flavors of fall before the season officially arrives.

There is no better way to escape the Texas heat than by enjoying a cool Blizzard Treat inspired by one of fall’s most iconic flavor combinations. Crisp apples, creamy cheesecake and velvety caramel come together in every bite, making it the perfect way to satisfy those first cravings for fall.

“DQ fans across Texas look forward to the seasonal Blizzard Treat flavors every year,” said Lou Romanus, CEO of the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council. “The NEW! Caramel Apple Cheesecake Blizzard Treat combines three classic flavors in one delicious treat and gives Texans a fun way to enjoy a little taste of fall while temperatures are still in the triple digits.”

As a reminder for cinnamon and cereal lovers, the New! Cinnamon Toast Crunch Dipped Cone is also available through the end of August. The world-famous vanilla soft serve is dipped in a warm, rich cinnamon cereal-flavored cone coating with crunch cereal bits and topped off with a generous dusting of the sweet Cinnadust.

For more than 79 years, DQ restaurants in Texas have been friendly, gathering spots where fans enjoy delicious treats and eats and create fond memories. To be the first to learn about Blizzard of the Month flavors, new product news from the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council or find a store location, follow us on Instagram, X or Facebook or visit dqtexas.com.

About Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council

There are few brands as iconic as the DQ brand. Innovative DQ treats and eats, along with the unique DQ restaurant concepts, have positioned DQ restaurants in Texas as a leader in the quick service restaurant industry. The Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council is a nonprofit organization made up of DQ franchisees operating in Texas. The Council develops the advertising and marketing program for DQ franchisees in Texas and controls the Texas Country Foods menu along with managing supply/distribution for the DQ restaurants in Texas. The DQ restaurants in Texas are franchised by American Dairy Queen Corporation and the DQ franchise system includes approximately 7,000 franchised locations in the United States, Canada, and more than 20 other countries.