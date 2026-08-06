2026 Big Tex Choice Award Finalists Announced

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Finalists for the Big Tex® Choice Awards presented by Karbach Brewing Company were announced today by the State Fair of Texas. Winners will be crowned on Tuesday, August 18, in the categories of Best Taste – Savory, Best Taste – Sweet, Best Taste – Sipper, and Most Creative.

Earlier this year, the competition kicked off with a record-breaking 77 entries from 46 different concessionaires. Open exclusively to State Fair of Texas concessionaires with at least two years of experience at the Fair, the Big Tex Choice Awards celebrate the creativity, passion, and dedication of the small business owners who help make Fair food one of the most beloved traditions in Texas.

To earn a spot among this year’s finalists, concessionaires first put their imaginations to the test by submitting an original recipe complete with an enticing name and description. From there, entries undergo the Big Tex Choice Awards’ signature blind judging process, where a panel of internal judges evaluates each submission without knowing which concessionaire created it. By keeping every recipe anonymous, the competition ensures each entry is judged solely on its own merits.

From the original 77 entries, the top 15 finalists advanced to the next round, where they will compete for four of the Fair’s most coveted culinary titles. During the final judging event, a panel of 35 distinguished judges, including hometown celebrities, television personalities, food experts, and well-known creators will evaluate each dish based on four key Fair-food elements: taste, value, creativity, and fairgoer appeal. After a day of unforgettable flavors, the scores will be tallied, and this year’s Big Tex Choice Awards winners will be crowned.

The State Fair of Texas is proud to present the 15 finalists competing for the coveted 2026 Big Tex® Choice Awards titles.

BEST TASTE: SAVORY

Burger Chop Tater Tacos, by Tom Grace. A fresh burger patty is seared to perfection, chopped, and combined with sautéed onions and jalapeños. Topped with mozzarella and American cheese, the mixture is placed atop a bed of cheddar cheese tater tots formed into a taco shell and finished with buffalo buttermilk ranch coleslaw, garlic parmesan buffalo sauce, and more tots.

Dickel’s Texas Two Step Tacos, by Dickel’s Smokehouse. The Dickel’s Texas Two Step Tacos are a bold, delicious taco duo that brings pure backyard flavor to every bite. The first taco features a fire-roasted jalapeño stuffed with juicy pineapple pork sausage and melted mozzarella, tucked into a warm blue corn tortilla with rich, charred flavor. The second taco brings the smoke, with tender-sliced brisket wrapped around a roasted jalapeño, layered with melted mozzarella, and served on a heat-kissed yellow corn tortilla finished with crisp purple pickled onion and a drizzle of sweet, smoky barbecue sauce or house made Lone Star Habanero Fuego.

Flamin’ Crunch Pizza, by Tom Grace. The Flamin’ Crunch Pizza consists of hand-tossed, fresh-made pizza dough topped with a jalapeño cheddar queso base and covered with a freshly grated blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese. After baking to perfection, the pizza is topped with handfuls of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos®, a drizzle of jalapeño queso blanco and house-made buffalo buttermilk ranch dressing, and a hefty sprinkle of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos® dust over the entire pizza.

Nacho Wings, Cody & Lauren Hays. Get ready for the ultimate flavor explosion! Nacho Wings are crispy chicken wings tossed in zesty taco seasoning, smothered in creamy nacho cheese, and piled high with cilantro, green onions, cotija cheese, tomatoes, pickled red onions, and jalapeños. Served on a bed of hot, golden fries and drizzled with ranch, this larger-than-life creation brings together Fair-food classics: nachos, wings, and loaded fries in one wildly delicious bite.

Golden Crunch Melt, Tony & Terry Bednar. Get ready for the ultimate Texas fair-food crunch. A tortilla brushed in a signature seasoned butter oil and grilled to a crispy golden finish is packed with juicy marinated chicken pastor, fire-roasted peppers, caramelized onions, smoky chipotle mayonnaise, melted three-cheese blend, and crispy potato strings in every bite and finished with a signature smoky chipotle crema. The result is the perfect combination of crunch, creamy heat, and cheesy goodness.

BEST TASTE: SWEET

Berry Me in Matcha, Stephen El Gidi. A luxurious flavor experience that fuses creamy cheesecake indulgence with bold Japanese-inspired flair. This rich New York-style cheesecake is hand-dipped in silky Belgian white chocolate, rolled in crushed matcha cookies for a delicate earthy crunch, then drizzled with luscious white chocolate and sweet strawberry jam. Finished with a fresh strawberry slice on top, every bite delivers the perfect balance of creamy, crunchy, fruity, and sweet matcha bliss.

Fernie’s Frozen Espresso-tini Bar, Christi Erpillo & Johnna McKee. This espresso martini popsicle delivers rich, divine indulgence in a perfectly frozen form. Robust cold-brew espresso is blended with a spirited kick of Fernie’s Funnel Cake Cream Cocktail™, creating layers of deep coffee flavors and hints of vanilla. Each Fernie’s Frozen Espresso-tini Bar is artfully drizzled with ribbons of chocolate shell coating, hardening into a delicate, crackable bite, making for the ultimate pick-me-up on a stick.

Fletcher’s Chocolate Corny Dog, Beck Fletcher. Smooth milk chocolate fudge hand dipped in Fletcher’s famous Original Corny Dog batter and is deep fried until golden perfection. Topped with a drizzle of yellow vanilla icing and served with raspberry compote for a sweet twist on the iconic Corny Dog. One bite and you’ll taste why this sweet treat is top dog.

Texas Pecan Praline Cheesecake Cone, Brad Weiss. A warm waffle cone fresh off the iron is dipped in white chocolate, rolled in buttery Texas pecan praline, crushed Biscoff® cookies, and freeze-dried strawberries, and filled with homemade, creamy scoopable cookie butter cheesecake. The Texas Pecan Praline Cheesecake Cone is topped with a pinch of sea salt, whipped cream, Biscoff® crumble, warm cookie butter drizzle, white chocolate sauce, and finished with a signature Biscoff® cookie, making for one unforgettable State Fair bite.

Holy Flan! Buñueloco, The Garza Family. Indulge in a sweet celebration of tradition and creativity with Holy Flan! Buñueloco. This sweet treat starts with a warm, crispy buñuelo bowl filled with creamy, homemade arroz con leche and a scoop of premium cinnamon Blue Bell® Ice Cream. The highlight is a decadent, deep-fried flan encased in a delicate puff pastry shell, topped with fluffy whipped cream topping and a rich caramel sauce drizzle for a perfect harmony of textures.

BEST TASTE: SIPPER

Corn Flake Shappé, Milton & Gracie Whitley. Forget the bowl and grab a straw — the creamy Corn Flake Shappé blends toasted corn flakes into a rich creation with silky dulce de leche, buttery Texas pecan notes, and a signature blend of warm spices. Finished with whipped cream, golden corn flake crunch, sweet strawberry crumble, and a dusting of powdered sugar, this creamy-and-crunchy sip is ready to cereal-ously two-step its way into your favorites.

Nevins Soft Serve Peach Bellini Float, Tami & Josey Nevins Mayes. Feeling nostalgic? Revisit this childhood classic—now with a boozy twist! The Nevins Soft Serve Peach Bellini Float featuring rich, creamy peach bellini soft serve infused with sparkling wine, topped with sparkling sugar and grated frozen peach for the perfect balance of sweet, creamy, and bubbly flavors. Finished with a sugary-sweet golden topping, this boozy float is a sophisticated spin on a childhood favorite.

Rousso’s Bacon Jam Caramel Apple Hard Cider, Rousso’s Concessions. Straight from Deep Ellum, the Rousso’s Bacon Jam Caramel Apple Hard Cider is crafted with hints of apples, caramel, churros, cinnamon sugar, and a smoky bacon jam twist for bold Texas flavors that hit your sweet, salty, and smooth cravings all at once.

Sunset Soft Serve Rita, Dwania Morris. A strawberry and mango margarita combined with vanilla soft-serve ice cream, a bold Tajín® rim, rich chamoy drizzle, and a crunchy hot honey Tajín® topping for the perfect balance of sweet-heat indulgence. This over-the-top frozen creation blends creamy tropical flavors with spice and irresistible texture in every bite.

Tropical Coco Fresca, Fruteria Cano. The Tropical Coco Fresca is a layered pineapple-watermelon agua fresca with chamoy lava Tajin® rim, paired with a scoop of icy coconut snow that melts into a creamy tropical explosion of flavors, sure to keep you cool in the Texas heat.

22nd Annual Big Tex Choice Awards

While these 15 creations earned a spot in the finalist round, the State Fair of Texas also recognizes this year’s semi-finalists whose innovative entries will still make their debut at the 2026 State Fair, as new foods. Fairgoers can look forward to enjoying these creative new foods throughout the Fair.

From bold bites and deep-fried delights to sweet treats and drinks, the competition for Fair food glory will reach its tastiest stage on August 18, at 2 p.m. when the 15 finalists will battle it out for the most iconic food titles in all of Texas. While the Big Tex Choice Awards event is closed to the public, folks can follow along online by tuning into one of our social media channels – @StateFairofTX on Instagram and Facebook.

The 2026 State Fair of Texas, themed “Stars, Stripes, & Howdies,” will open on Friday, September 25, and will run through Sunday, October 18. Head on over to BigTex.com/Tickets to purchase your season passes and FLEX Tickets today and join us this fall at the Most Texan Place on Earth®.