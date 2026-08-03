Summer’s Last Call: Refreshing Cocktails With Bourbon, Tequila & Rum

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Summer may be nearing its final pour, but there’s still time to savor every last sun-soaked moment. Reach for bourbon, tequila or rum and turn the season’s brightest flavors into cocktails that feel effortlessly sophisticated—think fresh citrus, ripe fruit, tropical notes and plenty of ice. These are the drinks made for lingering on the patio, stretching out golden-hour conversations and giving summer one last stylish send-off. After all, the calendar may say fall is coming, but your cocktail doesn’t have to.

Angel’s Envy Peach Smash:

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz ANGEL’S ENVY Bourbon Finished in Port Wine Barrels

3/4 oz REÀL Peach Syrup

1/4 oz fresh lemon Juice

3 oz Fever Tree Sparkling Sicilian Lemonade

Directions:

Pour all ingredients into a highball glass filled with ice and stir. Top with Fever Tree Sicilian Lemonade. Garnish with a mint and peach ring and enjoy!

Soursop Spritz

Ingredients:

· 1.5 oz. Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon

· 2 oz. Soursop Juice

· 2 oz. Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Wine

· .5 oz. Lime Juice

· Lime Wheel (for garnish)

Instructions: Combine Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon, soursop juice and lime juice in a shaker with ice. Shake until chilled. Top with non-alcoholic sparkling wine, serve in champagne flute and garnish with a lime wheel.

Island Fizz

Ingredients:

· 1.5 oz. Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon

· 1.5 oz. Coconut Water

· 1.5 oz. Guava Nectar

· .5 oz. Lime Juice

· 1.5 oz. Cucumber Soda

· Cucumber Wheel (for garnish)

Instructions: Combine Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon, coconut water, guava nectar, and lime juice in a shaker with ice and shake until chilled. Top will cucumber soda. Strain into a Collins glass over fresh ice and garnish with a cucumber wheel.

Watermelon Mojito

Ingredients:

2 oz Oxbow Estate Small Batch White Rum

3 oz Fresh Watermelon Juice

0.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice

Garnish: Mint Sprig

Directions: Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a highball glass with crushed ice. Garnish with a mint sprig.

Tiger Smash

Ingredients:

2 oz Oxbow Estate Small Batch White Rum

0.5 oz Blackberry Syrup

4 oz Fresh Lemonade

Garnish: Dehydrated Lemon Wheel

Directions: Add all ingredients to a highball glass with ice. Top with fresh lemonade and stir. Garnish with a dehydrated lemon wheel.

Loca Verde Picante

Recipe:

2 oz Loca Loka Blanco Tequila

0.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice

0.50 oz Agave Syrup

Coriander leaves

2 Jalapeño Slices

Pinch of Black Salt

Garnish: Coriander leaves & Jalapeño Slice

Directions: Rim the rocks glass with salt. Muddle coriander leaves, jalapeño slices and agave syrup in a cocktail shaker. Add the rest of the ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a rocks glass with ice. Garnish with coriander leaves & jalapeño slice.

Pineapple Tequila Cooler

Recipe:

2 oz Loca Loka Blanco Tequila

4 oz Pineapple Juice

1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

0.5 oz Agave Syrup

2-3 Mint Leaves

1/4 tsp Jalapeno Brine

2 Dashes Orange Bitters

Top with Club Soda

Garnish: Mint Sprig and Pineapple Wedge

Directions: Muddle mint leaves in cocktail shaker with agave syrup, jalapeno brine and orange bitters. Add the rest of the ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a cocktail glass with ice. Top with club soda and stir. Garnish with a pineapple wedge and mint sprig.

Hibiscus Cooler

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Dos Hombres Blanco Tequila

.50oz. Agave Syrup

.75oz. Fresh Lime Juice

1oz. Hibiscus Tea

Top with soda water

Method:

Add all ingredients minus soda water to a shaker tin with ice.

Shake then strain into a rocks glass over ice.

Top with soda water.

Garnish with dried hibiscus flowers and lime wheel. Enjoy!