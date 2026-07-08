Hindenburg: The Flying Hotel Opens at Frontiers of Flight Museum in Dallas

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“Hindenburg: The Flying Hotel” explores the history, pop culture, luxury and engineering marvel of one of the most iconic airships of the 20th century. The global-first, immersive exhibition will be on display at the Frontiers of Flight Museum in Dallas through the end of June 2027. Many of the VIP guests who attended an exclusive July 6th preview party for the exhibit were colorfully arrayed in 1930s-era costumes.

The unique exhibit features: 90 rare artifacts and firsthand historical materials, including China, letters and objects rarely seen by the public; and a fully immersive four-part experience exploring Origins and Engineering, Life Abroad and the Flying Hotel, The Final Flight, and Legacy and Myth. Interactive and educational STEM-focused elements, highlighting the science, technology and engineering behind airship design, are also featured.

Abigail Erickson-Torres, Frontiers of Flight Museum President/CEO

“We all know how the Hindenburg story ended, but there is a much bigger tale to tell about how this airship captured the world’s imagination,” said Abigail Erickson-Torres, President and CEO of the Frontiers of Flight Museum. “This experience looks to highlight the mbition, design and elegance that shaped early air travel while showcasing some rare artifacts.”

This global-first, immersive exhibit explores the history, pop culture, luxury and engineering marvel of the Hindenburg, one of the most iconic airships of the 20th century. It was the most luxurious way to travel and became what we’d now call a “viral” sensation. A one-way ticket on the Hindenburg cost $400 in 1936, which is equivalent to $9,300 in today’s dollars.

Exhibition Committee Members Honored at Exclusive Preview

Hindenburg exhibit committee members attending the exclusive preview July 6 are: (L-R) Neil Teitlebaum; Rosalie Wade, director education; Robert Welch, curator; Lt Col. Bruce Bleakley (USAF, retired); Patrizia Navia, UTD History of Aviation Collection; and Cameron Hernholm, Chief Advancement Officer. Creative Concept and Production: Abigail Erickson-Torres.

Visitors will experience life aboard the airship through interactive displays, historical artifacts and presentations. “Hindenburg: The Flying Hotel” will be on display for a year inside the museum, which attracts more than 175,000 visitors annually, along with 75,000 students. The exhibition also highlights the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) innovations behind airship design, offering a unique educational experience for learners of all ages.

Explore Life Aboard the Hindenburg

“We’re showcasing the world’s most concentrated remaining Hindenburg artifacts, from our archives and other sources including the University of Texas at Dallas, whose collection includes aviation artifacts,” Erickson-Torres said. “The exhibition appeals to today’s younger generation as they explore the impact on society of this luxury airship.”

One of the most emotionally-charged artifacts from the Hindenburg’s final flight and crash in New Jersey is the radio operator’s chair, which miraculously survived the fire when the construction of the soundproofed room slowed the flames until they burned out. Sadly, the radio operator Willie Speck had left the room and died of his injuries sustained in the fire.

The Frontiers of Flight Museum exhibition has been made possible by the Hamilton Family and the McCuller Family Foundation. It will be on display in the Browning Gallery on the museum’s mezzanine level. The exhibition is included with regular museum admission. Visitors can also engage through educational programming, classroom connections and digital translation tools.

Hindenburg: The Flying Hotel

Located at Dallas Love Field Airport, the Frontiers of Flight Museum is a Smithsonian Affiliate and one of North Texas’s premier destinations for aviation and space flight history. Housed in a 100,000-square-foot facility, the Museum features more than 35,000 artifacts, including rare aircraft, spacecraft, and flight memorabilia, highlighting the innovation and achievements that have shaped aerospace exploration.

The Frontiers of Flight Museum, 6911 Lemmon Ave. in Dallas, is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. General admission tickets are $20 for adults, $12 for youth ages 3–12, and $10 for seniors ages 65 and older. Children ages 2 and younger receive free admission. To learn more, plan a visit, or access social media links, visit the Frontiers of Flight Museum.