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Home Entertainment Universoul Circus Opens at Shops at RedBird

Universoul Circus Opens at Shops at RedBird

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Jo Ann Holt
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UniverSoul Circus at RedBird
Photo by Boon Vong

It’s Universoul Circus’ opening weekend at The Shops at RedBird Aug. 6-9, and to celebrate the new school year, UniverSoul will provide a free popcorn, cotton candy or funnel cake to every child with a purchased ticket.

UniverSoul Circus’ new WE ALL BELONG production has arrived at The Shops at RedBird, 3662 W. Camp Wisdom Road in Dallas, with flying motorcycles, fire breathers, jaw-dropping roller skaters, audience dance parties, cultural performances and more. Shows continue Thursdays-Sundays under the air-conditioned purple and yellow big top tent.

Throughout the weekend, guests can enjoy pre-show entertainment by the Dallas Mavs Dance Team, Cedar Hill School Red Army Band and Drumline, Cheetah Dolls Majorette Team and other local groups plus special themed evenings spotlighting Dallas sports, HBCUs and cultures from around the world.

With a mission to celebrate and uplift the communities it serves, UniverSoul Circus has a packed lineup highlighting all things Dallas, from guest ringmasters and themed nights to entertainment by local talent.

Themed Entertainment Performances

Saturday, Aug. 7, at 6:30 p.m. – Dallas Sports Night. The Dallas Mavericks Dance Team will perform before the 7 p.m. show kicks off featuring local sports stars. Former Dallas Cowboy Greg Eillis will serve as guest ringmaster.

Saturday, Aug. 8, at 11:30 a.m. Pre-show performances by the Dallas Divas Pre Show Team, Cheetah Dolls Majorette Team and DTX Drum Line will precede the noon show. Saturday, Aug. 8, at 6:30 p.m. – HBCU Night. The evening kicks off outside the tent with pre-show entertainment by the Cedar Hill School Red Army Band at 6:30 p.m. and the Cedar Hill School Red Army Band Drumline inside the tent at 7 p.m. At 7:30 p.m., the big show gets underway with guest ringmaster Rock-T of Rock-T’s Stomp Wars, the nation’s largest youth stepping competition

Sunday, Aug. 9, at 11:30 a.m. Elev8ed Dance and Cheer and the Total Athletics Dance Team will perform before the noon show. Sunday, Aug. 9, at 6:30 p.m. – International Night. Dallas Chief of Public Safety Dominique Artis serves as guest ringmaster. International Night will celebrate cultures from around the world with music and pre-show entertainment by local groups highlighting the global spirit of UniverSoul Circus.

UniverSoul Highlights

UniverSoul flyer
Photo by Boon Vong

Featured performers include an electrifying Ethiopian Pole Act featuring dizzying spins and poses on a towering vertical pole; Power of Love, a graceful ballerina act; and the Morning Doves, a mesmerizing aerial lyra duo from Mongolia and Ethiopia that blends beauty, emotion and daring skill. Also in the lineup are the Soul Skaters, an ultra-stylized roller-skating troupe from Cuba and the U.S.; Double Vision, the strong-man hand-balance duo from the Dominican Republic; and a high-flying Zhukau Swing acrobatic act from Russia.

Audience favorites returning include the Caribbean Street Carnival – featuring 20-foot dancing puppets, fire-breathing stilt dancers and vibrant folklore. Fresh the Clownsss keep the crowds entertained with their hilarious antics. And high above the big top floor, daring motorcycle stunt artists perform heart-stopping flips and dives 60 feet in the air.

UniverSoul acts
Photo by Boon Vong

Tickets start at $25 (plus fees) and are available at Ticketmaster.com. Performance times are 7 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays; noon, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays; and noon, 3 and 6:30 p.m. on Sundays.For more information regarding ticket prices, show times and schedules, visit universoulcircus.com.

UniverSoul Circus is a globally acclaimed live entertainment experience that celebrates the power and influence of Black culture through music, movement, and performance. Since its founding in 1994, the production has stood at the intersection of urban culture, world-class circus arts, theatrical storytelling and interactive audience engagement. Renowned for its multicultural cast and global perspective, UniverSoul Circus brings together performers, rhythms and traditions from across continents creating one of the most unique, high-energy, and family-friendly live experiences in the world.

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Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt is an award-winning journalist with 40+ years of experience as a writer and editor. She loves live performances, from country music concerts to Broadway musicals to community theatre productions. Holt also enjoys art and cultural festivals, and good food and wine. She’s toured Amsterdam, London, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and various cities in Mexico but looks forward to visiting even more countries. She has traveled by boat, plane, and train, but especially likes taking long road trips across the U.S. with her husband, retired history professor Durhl Caussey. They enjoy meeting friendly people, learning about different cultures, and visiting historic sites wherever they go.

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