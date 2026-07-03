Stars, Stripes & Sips: 250th Anniversary Cocktails Everyone Will Love

There’s no better excuse to gather friends and family than America’s 250th birthday. Whether you’re firing up the grill, spending the day by the pool, or settling in to watch fireworks light up the night sky, a great cocktail is always part of the celebration. From timeless bourbon favorites to light, refreshing summer sips and colorful red, white, and blue creations, these festive drinks are made for raising a glass to 250 years of American history. Cheers to good company, great cocktails, and a celebration that’s sure to be one for the history books.
DeSour Margarita
Makes one serving
1 oz DELEON Reposado
1 oz Lemon Juice
0.5 oz Agave Nectar
Garnish: Dehydrated Orange Wheel
Glassware: Rocks Glass
Instructions: Add all ingredients to a shaker, except the red wine. Fill with ice and shake for about 6 to 8 seconds. Strain into a rocks glass filled with ice. Add the red wine float and garnish.
The Don Lemonade
Makes one serving
Ingredients:
-
1.5 oz Tequila Don Julio Reposado
-
4 oz Lyrical Lemonade (or lemonade of your choice)
-
Lemon wedge garnish
Garnish: Lemon Wedge
Glassware: Collins glass
Preparation:
-
Add ingredients to a shaker with ice
-
Shake thoroughly and strain over ice into a collins glass
-
Garnish with lemon wedge
The Sweet Fresh Johnnie & Green Tea
Makes one serving
Ingredients:
-
1.5oz Johnnie Walker Black Label
-
5oz sweet green tea
Garnish: Lemongrass and a pineapple leaf or cucumber
Directions: Add Johnnie Walker Black Label into an ice-filled highball glass. Add sweet green tea, stir, and garnish.
Martini & Tonic
Makes one serving
Ingredients:
-
1 oz Tanqueray LDG
-
1 oz Dry Vermouth
-
3 dashes Orange Bitters
-
Top w/Tonic
Garnish: Lemon Twist
Glassware: Highball Glass
Method: Stir, top tonic
Lagavulin Affogato
Makes one serving
Ingredients:
-
1.5 oz Lagavulin 16 Year Old
-
1 cup of vanilla soft serve ice cream
Garnish: Coffee beans
Glassware: Ice cream cup
Method: Serve ice cream, pour over Lagavulin, top with coffee beans and enjoy!
Kentucky Mule
Makes one serving
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Bulleit Bourbon
0.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice
4 oz Ginger Beer
Garnish: Lime wheel
Glassware: Mule Mug/Highball Glass
Method: Build ingredients in a Mule Mug/Highball Glass over ice, top with ginger beer, stir gently, and garnish with a lime wheel.
Crown Royal Peach Mint Julep
Makes one serving
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Crown Royal Peach
2 dashes of Angostura Bitters
4-5 Mint Leaves
Crushed Iced
Garnish: Mint Bouquet
Glassware: Highball Glass
Instructions: Guddle mint and bitters generously. Add whisky and crushed ice. Garnish with a mint bouquet
Frozen Mocha
Makes one serving
Ingredients:
1.5oz Baileys Chocolate Liqueur
0.75oz Vodka
1oz Chilled Espresso
0.5oz Simple Syrup
1.5oz Water or Milk
Glassware: Coupe
Instructions: Add all ingredients into a blender with ice. Blend until smooth and frothy.
American Spritz
Ingredients:
2 oz Jeptha Creed Red, White, and Blue Bourbon
½ oz elderflower liqueur
¾ oz lemon juice
¼ oz simple syrup
Prosecco
Mint sprig
Directions:
Add all ingredients, except prosecco, to shaker tin
Add ice and shake
Double strain into flute glass
Top with prosecco
Garnish with mint sprig
Bramble
Ingredients:
2 oz Devil’s Grin Texas Gin
1 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
0.5 oz Simple Syrup
0.5 oz Blackberry Liqueur (Crème de Mûre)
Garnish: Lemon Wheel & Fresh Blackberry
Method: Shake the gin, lemon juice, and simple syrup with ice. Strain into a rocks glass filled with crushed ice. Slowly pour the blackberry liqueur over the top so it “bleeds” through the ice. Garnish with a lemon wheel and a blackberry.
California Spritz
Ingredients:
1 oz Gunpowder Irish Gin with Californian Orange Citrus
0.75 oz Lemon Juice
1 oz Orange Juice
0.75 oz Passion Fruit Syrup/Puree
2 oz Sparkling Wine
2 oz Soda Water
Orange wheel for garnish
Instructions:
Fill a wine glass with ice cubes
Pour all the ingredients over the ice and stir gently
Garnish with orange wheels
Tiger Smash
Ingredients:
2 oz Oxbow Small Batch White Rum
0.5 oz Blackberry Syrup
4 oz Fresh Lemonade
Garnish: Dehydrated Lemon Wheel
Directions: Add all ingredients to a highball glass with ice. Top with fresh lemonade and stir. Garnish with a dehydrated lemon wheel.
Golden Grove
Ingredients:
1 1/2 parts Basil Hayden Golden Rye
1 part Lemon Juice
1/2 part Simple Syrup
2 Ginger coins
1 dash Celery Bitters
Grapefruit Soda
Method:
Add Basil Hayden Golden Rye, lemon juice, simple syrup, ginger, and celery bitters to a shaker with ice. Shake.
Strain into a chilled Collins glass over ice.
Spritz with grapefruit soda.
Serve and garnish with a grapefruit slice.
Island Fizz
Ingredients:
· 1.5 oz. Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon
· 1.5 oz. Coconut Water
· 1.5 oz. Guava Nectar
· .5 oz. Lime Juice
· 1.5 oz. Cucumber Soda
· Cucumber Wheel (for garnish)
Instructions: Combine Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon, coconut water, guava nectar, and lime juice in a shaker with ice and shake until chilled. Top will cucumber soda. Strain into a Collins glass over fresh ice and garnish with a cucumber wheel.
Soursop Spritz
Ingredients:
· 1.5 oz. Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon
· 2 oz. Soursop Juice
· 2 oz. Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Wine
· .5 oz. Lime Juice
· Lime Wheel (for garnish)
Instructions: Combine Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon, soursop juice and lime juice in a shaker with ice. Shake until chilled. Top with non-alcoholic sparkling wine, serve in champagne flute and garnish with a lime wheel.