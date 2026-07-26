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Duncanville Celebrates America 250! and Independence Day

By
Jo Ann Holt
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Grand Marshals
Parade Grand Marshals

Duncanville community turned out in large numbers to celebrate America 250! and Independence Day with Red, White & Goals!, a weekend of festivities July 3-4 at Armstrong Park. After Friday’s soccer match, July 4th kicked off with the annual Duncanville Noon Lions Club Parade at 9 a.m. Photos of the award-winning floats are courtesy of Greg Zylka; with the photo of the Duncanville Chamber Man & Woman of the Year by Jacquelyne Harvey.

A full day of family fun, live entertainment, activities, food vendors, shopping, and patriotic celebrations were held at Armstrong Park throughout the day. The evening concluded with a spectacular fireworks show that lit up the Duncanville sky.

Admission to Armstrong Park was free; however, registration and wristbands were required for entry into designated event areas due to space limits.

Grand Marshals

The Duncanville Noon Lions Club Parade Grand Marshals were former Mayor and Texas State Rep. Glenn Rep; Duncanville Diva and community leader Gale Sliger; and military veteran John Snapp. The Grand Marshals were driven in the parade by Lion Bob Harrison.

Grand Marshal award to Red Bird Lanes
Red Bird Lanes photo by Greg Zylka

The Grand Marshal award went to the Red Bird Lanes entry (with owners Billy Joe and Lauren Cathey and team members) for 2026.

The Presidents Award banner was presented to Cub Scout Troop #21.

Presidents Award
Presidents Award winners photo by Greg Zylka

More Award Winning Floats

Old Chisholm Trail Chapter, NSDAR, won the Inspiration Award for their float honoring women in American history. Pictured are
Miriam Homoleski as Lady Liberty with Honorary Regent Sandra Jo LaVigne, Karel Anne Tieszen-O’Brien, Honorary Regent Bobby Hill, Sharon Karger, Priscilla Archibald, and Kathleen Hartless. Regent Sandra Conley not pictured.

Inspiration Award
Inspiration Award winners Old Chisholm Trail NSDAR photo by Greg Zylka

The Duncanville Chamber’s Man and Woman of the Year, Patrick Harvey and Sandi Ciarochi, were prominently featured in the 2026 Independence Day Parade.

Man and Woman of the Year
Photo courtesy of Jacquelyne Harvey
Theme Award
Theme award float photo by Greg Zylka

The Theme Award was presented to the Duncanville Parks and Recreation Department entry. Duncanville City Councilman Don McBurnett served as Chairman of the July 4th Lions Club Parade, and a number of Lions Club volunteers assisted with the event.

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Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt is an award-winning journalist with 40+ years of experience as a writer and editor. She loves live performances, from country music concerts to Broadway musicals to community theatre productions. Holt also enjoys art and cultural festivals, and good food and wine. She’s toured Amsterdam, London, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and various cities in Mexico but looks forward to visiting even more countries. She has traveled by boat, plane, and train, but especially likes taking long road trips across the U.S. with her husband, retired history professor Durhl Caussey. They enjoy meeting friendly people, learning about different cultures, and visiting historic sites wherever they go.

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