Duncanville Celebrates America 250! and Independence Day

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Duncanville community turned out in large numbers to celebrate America 250! and Independence Day with Red, White & Goals!, a weekend of festivities July 3-4 at Armstrong Park. After Friday’s soccer match, July 4th kicked off with the annual Duncanville Noon Lions Club Parade at 9 a.m. Photos of the award-winning floats are courtesy of Greg Zylka; with the photo of the Duncanville Chamber Man & Woman of the Year by Jacquelyne Harvey.

A full day of family fun, live entertainment, activities, food vendors, shopping, and patriotic celebrations were held at Armstrong Park throughout the day. The evening concluded with a spectacular fireworks show that lit up the Duncanville sky.

Admission to Armstrong Park was free; however, registration and wristbands were required for entry into designated event areas due to space limits.

Grand Marshals

The Duncanville Noon Lions Club Parade Grand Marshals were former Mayor and Texas State Rep. Glenn Rep; Duncanville Diva and community leader Gale Sliger; and military veteran John Snapp. The Grand Marshals were driven in the parade by Lion Bob Harrison.

The Grand Marshal award went to the Red Bird Lanes entry (with owners Billy Joe and Lauren Cathey and team members) for 2026.

The Presidents Award banner was presented to Cub Scout Troop #21.

More Award Winning Floats

Old Chisholm Trail Chapter, NSDAR, won the Inspiration Award for their float honoring women in American history. Pictured are

Miriam Homoleski as Lady Liberty with Honorary Regent Sandra Jo LaVigne, Karel Anne Tieszen-O’Brien, Honorary Regent Bobby Hill, Sharon Karger, Priscilla Archibald, and Kathleen Hartless. Regent Sandra Conley not pictured.

The Duncanville Chamber’s Man and Woman of the Year, Patrick Harvey and Sandi Ciarochi, were prominently featured in the 2026 Independence Day Parade.

The Theme Award was presented to the Duncanville Parks and Recreation Department entry. Duncanville City Councilman Don McBurnett served as Chairman of the July 4th Lions Club Parade, and a number of Lions Club volunteers assisted with the event.