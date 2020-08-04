Victims In Late Night Weekend Cedar Hill Collision Identified

Head On Collision Kills Two In Cedar Hill

CEDAR HILL – Today, Cedar Hill Police Department confirmed the identities of the two victims in Sunday’s early morning crash on Highway 67. Hung Van Phan, 58 year old resident of Cedar Hill was driving northbound in the southland lanes of 67 near 287 when he collided head on with another vehicle. Adam Weyand, 27, a Midlothian resident was driving southbound when he was hit by Phan’s vehicle.

Cedar Hill Police were dispatched on Sunday, August 2 at approximately 2:12 a.m. responding to a major car crash in the 2000-block of South Highway 67.

The accident was originally thought to be in the City of Midlothian. Midlothian Police were called to the scene at around 2:07 a.m.

Midlothian Officers responded to the area of Highway 67 and Highway 287 regarding a wrong-way driver northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 67. A FB user commented they saw the vehicle and described it as a possible SUV with a taillight out when they reported it to Police.

A press release noted “while checking the area, Midlothian Officers received additional calls of a major crash on Highway 67 at Shiloh Road. Once on scene, Midlothian Officers determined the crash to be inside Cedar Hill city limits and notified Cedar Hill Officers.”

When the Cedar Hill Officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the two-vehicle major crash with fatalities. Midlothian and Cedar Hill residents commented the accident was still being investigated around 6:00 am as they passed wreckage on 67.

The press release indicated a preliminary investigation resulted in there being one occupant inside each vehicle.

Both occupants were pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to Cedar Hill Police Department Public Information Officer Chris Malone, the crash remains under investigation. Cedar Hill Police Department is awaiting further information from the medical examiner.

Friends on Facebook describe Adam as loved by many, a friend that was always making others laugh.

Three-car crash in Ellis County kills one

On Saturday morning at around 4:40 a.m. a car crash on Interstate 45 near Risinger Road killed a 17-year-old female from Waxahachie just outside Ferris City limits.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash was head-on involving a silver 2003 Honda Civic. The occupant of the car died at the scene.

According to the preliminary investigation, the silver 2003 Honda Civic was heading south in the middle lane of the southbound side of I-45. A black 2015 Nissan Altima driven by a 22-year-old woman from Dallas was on the wrong side of the highway traveling north in the middle lane of the southbound side.

A third vehicle was also involved in the accident, a white Dodge Ram pickup. The driver of the third vehicle was not injured.

The driver of the car heading northbound in the southbound lane was injured and airlifted to a hospital where she did survive.

The crash is still under investigation. It had traffic snarled in the southbound lane of I-45 until around noon Saturday.

