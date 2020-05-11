Ultimate Luxury Is Obtainable With 2020 Genesis G90

2020 Genesis G90, A Stunner Inside & Out

In my younger days, I’ve owned a top-of-the-line BMW 760Li which boasted an MSRP of over $140,000. I still own what is now becoming an “antique” Mercedes Benz S-Series costing over $120,000 when I bought it in 2011. How does a new 2020 Genesis G90 costing “only” $76,695 compare?

Very favorably! The Genesis offers a way to get all the luxury and power you could possibly want at half the price one would pay for a German or Japanese supercar. The G90 is the flagship of the Genesis fleet and has to make executives at BMW, Mercedes and Lexus cringe.

My test Genesis G90 was their top-of-the-line model – the Ultimate. The standard premium model has 365 horse and 376 lb-ft of torque whereas my model weighed in at 420 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. The extra horses didn’t cost much in fuel efficiency with only one mpg lost from the regular model (16/24 vs 17/25 on the rear-wheel drive model (the G90 is also available in All-Wheel Drive, which costs one more mile per gallon). Both models are equipped with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Buyers can feel secure that they will be as safe as possible in their new G90. It has earned a rating as a Top Safety Pick+ award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. It also earned a superior rating for vehicle-to-vehicle interactions by successfully avoiding collisions in both 12 and 24 mph track tests. The G90 also earned an advanced rating for pedestrian frontal crash prevention.

I always look first to the interior of vehicles before making any final purchase decisions. I remember once looking at some ultra-expensive McLaren models – very sexy exterior designs – but I’ve seen interiors in vehicles costing ninety percent less that I felt much better about.

An Interior Designed To Spoil Passengers

No problem with the 2020 Genesis G90. The interior is both beautiful and functional. I love the supersized 12.3 inch double-screen display in the center console as well as the intuitive way the touchscreen controls and the graphic user interface works.

Save

Of course, the G90 has all of the technological advances one could come to expect in the modern age: Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Mirror Link, Active Noise Cancellation, Lane Keeping/Lane Following and Departure Assists, Rear and Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist, Forward Collision Assist, and even Highway Driving Assist which helps the driver maintain the center of a lane while still maintaining a safe distance from the vehicle in front.

Another feature on the Ultimate G90 is something I don’t recall seeing on any other vehicle – a Safe Exit Assist. This alerts both the driver and passengers when an object is approaching any door they are planning on opening!

The 2020 Genesis G90 is definitely kid approved as well. In these times of social isolating and constant homeschool, Hunter immediately said he wanted to go someplace – anyplace! in the G90. Both he and MC loved the back seat, their own individual controls, the comfort and everything about the vehicle. They openly expressed desires to take an extended road trip in it. Ah, perhaps when the Shelter-at-Home time is over Genesis could consider an “extended summer loan?!” They sure would love to provide more input!

Taking Service To The Next Level Of Luxury

Buyers of the Genesis can also expect great peace of mind and convenience in servicing the vehicle after purchase. The G90 comes with 3 years/36,000 miles of complementary scheduled maintenance and Valet Service. This includes Genesis Connected services such as enhanced roadside assistance and destination search. While many brands offer a very limited amount of SiriusXM, Genesis goes much further than that with three years of complementary SiriusXM and Multimedia and Navigation updates. The warranty includes enhanced roadside assistance and Concierge services including transportation to the nearest Genesis retailer and even reimbursement for your inconvenience.

The benefits of buying and owning the Genesis G90 go above and beyond those of any vehicle I have owned in the past. In fact, I am not yet familiar with any other brand equaling those of the Genesis currently. It is worth the time of anyone considering a new luxury vehicle to visit a Genesis dealer to test drive one and see if it answers their needs.

Save

Comments

comments