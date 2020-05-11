Genesis Introduces Genesis Concierge At Home Shopping

Genesis Delivers Personalized Luxury

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., May 11, 2020 – With the launch of Genesis Concierge, Genesis Motor America takes a massive step forward in its delivery of an unparalleled, bespoke guest experience for its customers. The national “white glove” program kicks off today. It gives customers their own personal concierge to act as a host and guide throughout the process of shopping and buying a new Genesis. The services include the option of at-home test drives and delivery at a location of their choice from participating Genesis retailers.

“A true luxury experience should exceed a customer’s unique desires and expectations,” said Mark Del Rosso, President and CEO, Genesis Motor North America. “Genesis Concierge is a tailored service that delivers a new level of personalized luxury, because we are committed to delivering an experience that satisfies our customers on their terms, not ours. As with our popular Service Valet owner amenity, utilized by 90 percent of Genesis owners, Genesis Concierge shows we have great respect for our customers’ ultimate luxury – their time”

The dedicated personal shopper will be involved in every touch point of a guest’s experience, from the initial welcome to setting up final retail vehicle delivery. The program works hand-in-glove with the brand’s digital portals. After a customer signals interest, a concierge will reach out by phone call, text, or e-mail, depending on the guest’s preference. From there, the assistant acts as a shopping guide, answering questions about brand models and packages; explaining the complimentary suite of services offered; and directly interfacing with the retailer. The retailer remains integral — the program is designed to enhance the customer/retailer relationship. However, the concierge will continue to serve as the primary contact for customer questions or concerns, and the assistant will follow up even after the vehicle is delivered.

Genesis Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, Calif. Genesis is a global luxury automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design and innovation. All Genesis vehicles sold in the U.S. are covered by an industry-leading warranty. It includes a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty with enhanced roadside assistance and concierge services including:

Three years/36,000 miles of complimentary scheduled maintenance

Three years/36,000 miles of complimentary Genesis Service Valet care

Three years of complimentary Genesis Connected Services

Three months of complimentary SiriusXM® Satellite Radio All Access

Three years of complimentary Annual Multimedia and Navigation Updates and lifetime complimentary traffic data via HD+ Traffic radio.

Within recent months, Genesis was ranked the #1 brand in the industry for the second consecutive year in JD Power’s 2019 Initial Quality Study (IGS), was named #1 ranked brand in the J.D. Power 2020 Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS) as well as #2 brand in the annual Consumer Reports 2020 Report Card rankings. Since arriving in the U.S. Market, the Genesis G70 luxury sport sedan has garnered unprecedented third-party industry expert acclaim, winning 19 major awards and accolades. Also, in their most recent round of crash testing in early 2020, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) rated all three current Genesis vehicles; G70, G80 and G90 their highest rating of Top Safety Pick +. Genesis is the only brand in the industry whose entire portfolio is Top Safety Pick + rated.

