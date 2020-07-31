Travel Trends: Finding Outdoor Adventures

Outdoor Adventures For Summer Travel

You aren’t sure if you want to dip your toe into the world of hotels and attractions just yet, but you must get out of town?

Keeping social distancing and wearing a mask in mind, the best getaways are fast becoming outdoor adventures.

Here are a few of our recommendations.

Rent RV – Trick it out – Take a ride: Did you know that fifth wheels and motorhomes have jumped more than 1,000 percent in rental since the beginning of spring? When COVID-19 began I did not even know how to rent an RV. Now I do. One company that can really help is Blacksford. Blacksford is a new recreational vehicle rental business offering fully stocked Mercedes-Benz Sprinter overland adventure vehicles from Winnebago with an all-inclusive pricing model that includes unlimited miles, no generator fees, bedding, bath and kitchen supplies, free Wi-Fi, a free annual pass to national parks and 24-hour roadside assistance. https://www.blacksford.com/

Bike On Your Own Or With A Guide

A Bike Tour designed by you: Like RV rentals, bike sales are at an all-time high lately too. So, when you have your bike, where you are going to take it for vacation? Plan an epic bike tour and visit small towns, scenic parks, and historic landmarks with resources from Adventure Cycling Association. The organization offers maps, an app and more for 50,000 miles of routes across North America. Try the TransAmerica Trail, the Great Divide Mountain Bike Route or the new Parks, Peaks, and Prairies route from Yellowstone to Minneapolis. If self-guided isn’t your style, Adventure Cycling also leads a variety of tours every year. https://www.adventurecycling.org/

I like to Glamp: How about glamping near a National Park? Just minutes from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Fireside Resort offers 25 pint-sized, luxuriously outfitted tiny house rental units designed by Wheelhaus. Each place has its own outdoor fire pit and deck. The resort is located a stone’s throw from Grand Teton National Park and the Jackson Hole ski slopes. It’s a great place to post up for a summer getaway or a ski trip. https://www.firesidejacksonhole.com

Fresh Air & Natural Beauty In Yellowstone

Guest Ranches in remote areas: Red Reflet Ranch is a 28,000-acre luxury resort and working ranch on the west slope of the Bighorn Mountains, just minutes from the Bighorn National Forest or a scenic three-hour drive from Yellowstone National Park. The closest sign of civilization is Ten Sleep, Wyoming, with a population of about 260. As a guest, you’ll stay in a private chalet and enjoy family-friendly activities. Go horseback riding, ATVing, ziplining, swimming, fishing, shooting and indulge in gourmet farm-to-table cuisine. http://redrefletranch.com/

Head to Yellowstone: If spending a day on a trail through shaded forests and wildflower-filled meadows or on a clear, cool river is your style, a stay at The Wilson Hotel in Big Sky, Montana, is in order. From this town on the edge of Yellowstone, you will find summer adventures like hiking, mountain biking, horseback riding, fly fishing, whitewater rafting and national park tours. In winter, average annual snowfall of 400 inches and 5,850 acres of ski terrain on four connected mountains means Big Sky Resort has plenty of powder and space to spread out. https://thewilsonhotel.com/

