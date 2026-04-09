Meadows Museum Hosts Celebrate Spain 2026

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Meadows Museum celebrates the spirit of Spain deep in the heart of Texas with their free annual event featuring live music, artmaking, a bustling mercado, and Spanish cuisine. The event is set within one of the largest collections of Spanish art in the U.S. Step into the sights, sounds and savory flavors of Spain as the Meadows Museum, SMU in Dallas, presents Celebrate Spain 2026. The annual event will be Thurs., April 23, from 7–8:30 p.m., and is free and open to the public.

The annual event invites guests to experience an evening of Spanish culture – from artmaking to a bustling mercado – all set against the backdrop of the museum’s nationally renowned collection of Spanish art.

This year’s event pays homage to Málaga and its vibrant heritage, shaped by over 1,000 years of history influenced by Phoenician, Roman, Arab, and Christian civilizations. It is also the birthplace of Bernardo de Gálvez who played a crucial role in the American Revolution by leading Spanish forces to key victories against the British.

Celebrate Spain 2026 at Meadows Museum

Celebrate Spain features a marketplace with artisan vendors, plus hands on art activities for all ages and authentic Spanish cuisine such as paella and tapas. Designed to spark curiosity and connection, the event offers a dynamic way to discover the character and artistic spirit of Spain.

Other highlights include the opportunity for visitors to explore the Meadows Museum’s latest exhibitions including Raimundo de Madrazo, Yáñez: Saint Sebastian Revealed and the third edition of Meadows/ARCO Artist Spotlight: Rubén Guerrero. Volunteer docents will be on hand to provide insights.

“Celebrate Spain brings the creativity and craftsmanship of Spain to life right here in Dallas, Texas,” said Amanda W. Dotseth, Linda P. and William A. Custard Director of the Meadows Museum and Centennial Chair in the Meadows School of Arts, SMU. “This year’s event is inspired by the coastal culture of Málaga, birthplace of such notable Spaniards as, Bernardo Gálvez (for whom Galveston is named) and Pablo Picasso. This festive event offers a welcoming way to connect with Spain through its unique art and culture.”

Meadows Museum members

Museum members receive early access beginning at 5 p.m., including a member-exclusive concert by the Orchestra of New Spain, with Baroque and classical works by Spanish composers on period instruments. Members also enjoy early access to Spanish food and beverages, the mercado, and artmaking activities located throughout the museum.

Celebrate Spain is presented in partnership with the National Tourism Office of Spain, with the support of Málaga Tourism Board, Ben E. Keith, and Dive Costal Cuisine. Mercado vendors will include Fabúla de Alegría, Español, la Lengua Amiga, Rare Freight, and Perillo Tours.

The Meadows Museum is located on the SMU campus at 5900 Bishop Blvd. in Dallas. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, with extended hours until 9 p.m. on Thursday, and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Parking is free for museum visitors.

While the event is free, registration is required. For more information, please visit meadowsmuseumdallas.org/calendar.

The Meadows Museum is the leading U.S. institution focused on the study and presentation of the art of Spain. In 1962, Dallas businessman and philanthropist Algur H. Meadows donated his private collection of Spanish paintings, as well as funds to start a museum, to Southern Methodist University. The museum opened to the public in 1965, marking the first step in fulfilling Meadows’s vision to create “a small Prado for Texas.” Today, the Meadows is home to one of the largest and most comprehensive collections of Spanish art outside of Spain. The collection spans from the 10th to the 21st centuries and includes medieval objects, Renaissance and Baroque sculptures, and major paintings by Golden Age and modern masters.