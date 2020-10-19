Tips To Stay Safe While Trick or Treating

Safer Ways To Enjoy Halloween

So many questions surround Halloween this year. Are parents going to allow their children to go door to door? Are cities continuing to host trick or treating at local businesses and if so, are masks required? Maybe we all just place bowls of candy on our driveway with hand sanitizer next to it while the ghosts, goblins and superheroes get their treats on their own. With the CDC warning trick or treating is a moderate to high risk activity, there are ways to make it safer.

Wear a face shield as part of your costume! Shield Pals makes clear plastic face shields with fun designs your family will enjoy wearing. Do you have a child going as a football player this Halloween, skip the helmet and use a Shield Pal with the helmet design. While shields can protect your eyes from droplets, they may also reduce the temptation to touch your face.

Shield Pals sent us some samples and my 10 and 12 year old were excited to try them. Oh and yes, adults can wear them too. Designs vary from animals, crowns, pirates, heroes and more. But more importantly than the design you choose might be the type of halo. HPDE and ePVC are two types of halos. HDPE is made of an antimicrobial material that is harder, heavier, and more rigid than the ePVC halo.

The youth halo is ePVC. Most people find the ePVC halo more comfortable. The HDPE is more durable. They also have a new comfort halo which is incredibly lightweight, weighing a mere 0.2 oz. This was our favorite because the soft foam material is flexible, bendable and more comfortable than the other types.

Rafi Nova Halloween Face Masks

Rafi Nova has cute Halloween designs for children and adults with pumpkins, ghosts, skulls and more. We have several different masks from Rafi Nova and these continue to be one of our favorite brands because they are lightweight 100% cotton and comfortable. These are perfect for Halloween, some of the designs even glow in the dark. Made with three layers of lightweight 100% cotton, including a middle antibacterial layer, a nose bridge, and adjustable ear loops.

If you’re considered in the high risk group for COVID-19, you may want to consider alternative activities. CDC says pumpkin carving with members of the same household and virtual costume contests are classified as lower risk activities. Attending a crowded indoor haunted house is considered a higher risk activity. Many local haunted houses have changed their operations this year to be haunted drive-thrus, check out our Spooky Halloween activities article for local events.

CDC Offers These Tips To Make trick-or-treating safer

Avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters.

Give out treats outdoors, if possible.

Set up a station with individually bagged treats for kids to take.

Wash hands before handling treats.

Wear a mask.

Make your cloth mask part of your costume.

A costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask.

Do NOT wear a costume mask over a cloth mask. It can make breathing more difficult.

Masks should NOT be worn by children under the age of 2 or anyone who has trouble breathing

Indoors and outdoors, you are more likely to get or spread COVID-19 when you are in close contact with others for a long time.

We know the kids are long overdue for some fun, so we encourage you to find safe ways to celebrate Halloween.

