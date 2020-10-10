Spooky Fun For Everyone, Local Halloween Activities

Halloween Activities In The Best Southwest, Grand Prairie, Mansfield, Midlothian & More

It remains to be seen whether COVID-19 will equal less superheroes, witches, ghosts and vampires roaming through local neighborhoods this Halloween. But for those of you looking to get the kids out of the house, we found some fun local activities, festivals, and more for spooky family fun.

Haunt the BLOCK Mansfield, TX October 15 starting at 5pm – 8pm

Save

Hosted by MaryLou’s Coffee and Sandwich Shoppe- Join the Downtown Mansfield shops for some fun trick or treating* and a costume contest*! Stores will be open late for shopping, refreshments and fun activities!

*appropriate social distancing will be in place

Drive Thru Trick or Treating Hypnotic Emporium October 31 Mansfield, TX 6-8 pm

Save

I scream, you scream, we all scream for….FREE CANDY! Drive thru the parking lot of Hypnotic Emporium on Halloween night from 6-8 pm for some free candy! The owner is always looking for ways to give back, swing by and get some candy or stop by during regular hours and buy a cone or shake.

Forest of Fear Grand Prairie, TX October 16 starting at 7pm – 10pm

Save

TWO weekends of FRIGHTS!

One of the best displays of Halloween spirit in Texas, Loyd Park’s Forest of Fear, witnesses the transformation of a campground into a drive through of creative Halloween displays! Drive through in your own vehicle and take in the spectacle. Hayrides NOT offered this year due to Covid-19 concerns. Personal trailers will not be allowed for use. Call 972-237-4120 for more information or visit GrandFunGP.com

Fee: $15/vehicle park entry fee

Days: October 16-17, & October 23-24

Time: 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Ages: All Ages

Nightmare on Main Street Mansfield, TX October 24 7pm- 12am

Save

Come enjoy food, beers, prizes, fun at Dirty Job Brewing 117 N Main Street Mansfield, TX!

Costume contest and of course, our annual release of Sluggo’s Black EyePA!

Halloween Spooky Chalk Off Contest Duncanville, TX October 24 11am – 2pm

Duncanville Recreation Parking Lot, 201 James Collins blvd.

With no Boo Bash this year, the Duncanville Recreation Center has created the 1st Halloween Spooky Chalk-Off Contest as an enjoyable alternative! Residents are invited to this socially-distanced art event where participants who sign up will be provided a 8’ x 16’ space in the Center’s parking lot to create Halloween-themed chalk art piece (limited to 46 participants). Winners will be chosen in three categories: Best, Creative and Spooky.

Additional safety measures: There will be one empty parking space between each art display, masks are required, and participants, family and friends will be asked to remain together in their area and not to mingle with others outside their group. Contact the recreation center at 972-780-5070, spots are limited.

Downton Trick or Treat Midlothian, TX October 30 starting at 4pm- 6pm

Save

Hosted by City of Midlothian- Annual trick-or-treating event held in historic downtown on North 8th Street. Participating businesses will be ready to hand out treats. Free & open to the public. Everyone is asked to follow CDC guidelines for COVID-19 precautions, including six foot social distancing and wearing a face covering. In case of inclement weather, the event will be cancelled.

Lost In The Dark Venus, TX Fridays in October 7:30 pm- 10 pm

Friday, October 30, 2020 at 7:30 PM CDT – 10 PM CDT

JM2 Farms Corn Maze, 468 Matthews Rd Venus, TX 76084

Public · Hosted by JM2 Ag and Cattle, LLC

Tickets

Bring your own flashlight to do this corn maze after dark. Allow one hour to go through the maze.

Ages 13+: $8

Ages 3-12: $6

Under 3: Free

On Saturdays in October the farm is open for a day full of fun from 10 am- 7:30 pm . With a horse drawn carriage ride, food, a shop, games, farm animals, and a 5 acre corn maze, the adventure and fun can last all day.

Midlothian Fall Festival Midlothian, TX October 31 8:30am- 2:30pm

Join this family friendly event on Saturday, October 31st from 8:30am-2:30pm. There will be kids activities (grab bags *while supplies last, coloring, drawing, stamping, face painter), craft vendors, shopping, food and fun! Located at Midlothian Civic Center. This is a family and pet friendly event.

Waxahachie’s Trick-Or-Treat Drive Through Event October 31 Waxahachie, TX 5:30 pm- 7:30 pm

Save

WELCOME TO HALLOWEEN CENTRAL! 🎃 You’re Invited to Waxahachie’s Best Trick-or-Treat Drive-Through Event! 😱 It’s FREE!

Come & Get FREE Candy Safely! 🍬🍭🍫

🧛 When & Where: October 31st, 2020 5:30 – 7:30 PM @ the Altus Emergency Center 1791 N. Highway 77 Waxahachie Parking Lot. 🧟 We’re Creepin’ it Real!

🧙‍♀️ WITCH WAY TO THE CANDY? Halloween personalities will be giving out FREE Candy! 👸🦸🧜‍♀️👽

🧹 Just Drive Through with your car or broomstick, no need to even get out!

Cedar Hill Scare In The Park October 31 Cedar Hill, TX 6pm – 8pm

Save

Please join us on Halloween Night, October 31st, from 6-8pm at Valley Ridge Park for Scare in the Park! It will be drive-thru style this year. Drive through a Halloween trunk-or-treat at Valley Ridge Park. Each vehicle will be handed a treat bag from each vendor it passes. Sponsored by Methodist Charlton Medical Center.

Reindeer Manor Drive Thru Haunt Red Oak, TX Friday & Saturday Nights In October

Save

Drive through a Post-Apocalyptic wasteland where a secret chemical has been released and is causing chaos. Mutants are attracted to fast motion and light, so keep your headlights off and keep your speed slow. Your mission is to make it all the way through the monsters and mutants to reach the safety of Outpost 59, who has been trying desperately to give you guidance with unreliable radio contact.

*All applicable traffic laws apply. Neither you nor your guests may ride in the bed of a truck while driving through the attraction.

No refunds. All sales final.

$50 per car (up to 8 people) $80 per car (more than 8)

If you know of a local activity we missed that should be added, please email us [email protected] or reach out via Facebook.

Save

Comments

comments