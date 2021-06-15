Take Dad Out For Father’s Day Brunch

Facebook

Father’s Day Brunch/Lunch Options In DFW

This Father’s Day give the grill and the smoker a break and escape to an area restaurant with Dad and the family. Yes, we know no one grills like Dad, but local restaurants need your support, and when you eat out there’s no clean up. Here’s a roundup of some area deals in DFW for Father’s Day.

Twin Peaks

Participating Twin Peaks locations are offering a $10 Burger + Beer Bundle in-store all day on Father’s Day!

Haywire

Haywire in Plano is hosting a Father’s Day Brunch Buffet on Sunday, June 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A variety of stations will be set up throughout the restaurant, allowing guests to enjoy a plentiful spread of locally-sourced cuisine. Upon their arrival at Haywire, guests will receive a map identifying where each station is located in the restaurant. Buffet stations include: Breakfast & Hearty Selections, Texas Seafood Bar, Fresh Hand Tossed Salads, Carving Station, Taco Station and Bread & Dessert Station. Prices for the Father’s Day Brunch Buffet are as follows:

Adult: $48.95

Ages 9-13: $19.95

Ages 5-8: $12.95

Ages 4 and Under: Free

To make a reservation for Haywire’s Father’s Day Brunch Buffet, visit OpenTable.

The Ranch at Las Colinas

The Ranch at Las Colinas is hosting a Father’s Day Brunch Buffet on Sunday, June 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A variety of stations will be set up throughout the restaurant, allowing guests to enjoy a plentiful spread of locally-sourced cuisine. Upon their arrival at Haywire, guests will receive a map identifying where each station is located in the restaurant. Buffet stations include: Breakfast & Hearty Selections, Texas Seafood Bar, Fresh Hand Tossed Salads, Carving Station, Taco Station and Bread & Dessert Station. Prices for the Father’s Day Brunch Buffet are as follows:

Adult: $48.95

Ages 9-13: $19.95

Ages 5-8: $12.95

Ages 4 and Under: Free

To make a reservation for The Ranch’s Father’s Day Brunch Buffet, visit OpenTable.

Mexican Sugar

Visit Mexican Sugar for Father’s Day on Sunday, June 20, and enjoy brunch favorites with a fresh, Latin-inspired twist, including “Cajeta” French Toast, Vanilla Cinnamon Pancakes! Guests can reserve their tables now in Las Colinas or Plano on OpenTable or by calling the Las Colinas location at 469.313.3100 or Plano at 972.943.0984.

Joe Leo

Enjoy the finer things in life during Father’s Day brunch at Joe Leo Fine Tex-Mex! From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., guests can choose from menu items such as Morning Tacos, Tres Leches Pancakes, Brunch Fajitas and more. Then, stay for daily happy hour from 3-6 p.m. with $5 frozen house margaritas or any beer for $5.

The Rustic

Treat dad to brunch and live music at The Rustic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Father’s Day! For $16.95 per person, guests can celebrate with a family-style meal of Avocado Toast, Country Baked Eggs, Hot Chicken, Smoked Grits, Daily Donuts and more! Mimosa and Aperol Spritz carafes are available for the table, as well as Bloody Mary, Bellini and Sangria pitchers.

Sugarbacon Proper Kitchen

Every dad that dines at Sugarbacon on Father’s Day will receive a complimentary gift bag that includes: a branded bottle opener, pen and koozie!

Old Chicago

Old Chicago is getting ready to celebrate dads for 10 days! From June 10-13, the popular pizza brand is offering a double bonus gift card promotion – those who buy a $25 gift card online will receive two $5 bonus cards. Then, dads who are OC Rewards members can get a free entrée with the purchase of another entrée from June 18-20! To keep the celebration going, all day on Father’s Day, dads can enjoy beer for the big guy – a free 10-ounce pour of their choice of draft beer – and the Dads Family Feast, which is a starter, two large Specialty Pizzas and a nine-inch Big Cookie for $54.99.