Hattie B’s Hot Chicken Brings The Heat To Deep Ellum

Hattie B’s Plans To Open In Late Summer 2021

DALLAS — On my last trip to Nashville I was hoping to visit the infamous Hattie B’s and try the Nashville hot chicken friends had been raving about, but the long line dashed my plans. So, my first experience trying their chicken and southern sides was during a visit to Las Vegas. It was love at first bite for both the chicken sandwich with medium heat and their pimento mac and cheese.

And now, Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, the family owned-and-operated Nashville-based eatery, is opening its first Texas location here at 3000 Main St. in late summer 2021.

“We couldn’t be more excited about the Deep Ellum spot,” Nick Bishop Jr., co-founder of Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, said. “We want to be in vibrant neighborhoods that bring people from all over the city to enjoy our hot chicken and cold beer and some good times.”

The stand-alone building, approximately 5,800 square feet, will likely seat about 200 people, inside and outside. About 1,000 square feet will be cut from the building to create an outdoor patio space. The decor and layout will be informal, accessible and comfortable, similar to all Hattie B’s locations.

Cal Marsh with locally-based Joyride Advisors advised Hattie B’s on this site and said the location is ideal for the fast-casual eatery.

Their First Location In Texas

“Deep Ellum continues to evolve as the best restaurant and entertaining district here, and Hattie B’s Hot Chicken will be right on Main at the corner of Walton in the heart of the neighborhood with close proximity to downtown and uptown Dallas. People here are going to go crazy for their Nashville hot chicken.”

Nick Bishop Sr., a 40-year veteran of the restaurant industry, spent most of his career with Morrison’s Cafeteria, the iconic Southern restaurant chain. He co-founded and opened the first Hattie B’s Hot Chicken location with his son in Midtown Nashville in August 2012.

“Our mission has been the same since day one: to provide authentic Nashville hot chicken served with Southern hospitality in a fun, high energy environment, and we can’t wait to open our first Texas location in Dallas,” Nick Sr. said.

About Hattie B’s Hot Chicken:

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken is a family business, founded and operated by father-and-son team Nick Bishop and Nick Bishop Jr., and is headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., where there are three locations with a fourth opening at the newest downtown destination Fifth + Broadway in spring 2021. The fast-casual eatery expanded first to Birmingham, Ala., in 2016, followed by openings in Memphis, Tenn., and Atlanta, Ga., in 2018. In late summer that same year, Hattie B’s Hot Chicken opened at Block 16 Urban Food Hall at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

With an emphasis on quality, flavor and Southern hospitality, Hattie B’s is renowned nationally for its hot chicken served with varying levels of heat from Southern (no heat), mild, medium, hot, damn hot to the daredevil’s dream, Shut the Cluck Up. The menu also features scratch-made Southern sides including pimento mac-and-cheese and collard greens, local craft beers, with banana pudding and peach cobbler for dessert.

