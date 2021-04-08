Old-School Cantina and Modern Tex-Mex Collide at All-New Joe Leo Restaurant

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Grand Opening on Cinco de Mayo with DFW’s best fajitas, margaritas and more on open-air patio

DALLAS (April 8, 2021) – FreeRange Concepts – the minds behind local venues like The Rustic, Bowl & Barrel and MUTTS Canine Cantina – today announced the creation of its newest concept – Joe Leo – a refined Tex-Mex addition to the North Texas dining scene.

Dallas’ new “it” destination for gourmet Tex-Mex was inspired by and named after Joe Leo Romero, the grandfather of Kyle Noonan, co-owner of FreeRange Concepts. Like Joe himself, Tex-Mex is neither pretentious nor overly complex. And while you can certainly dress it up, at its core, Tex-Mex is a cuisine for everybody. It’s approachable, satisfying, and when done right, just plain delicious. And that’s exactly what you can expect from Joe Leo.

Located at 2722 N. Fitzhugh Ave. in Dallas, Joe Leo will celebrate its official grand opening on May 5. In true Joe Leo fashion, the fiesta will be bigger and bolder than any other Cinco celebration in DFW. Open to the public, partygoers will get to enjoy delicious margaritas, fajitas, golden tacos, mini donkeys, a pop-up bar, DJ, Mariachi band and more.

“To Texans, Tex-Mex food is a way of life,” Noonan said. “It’s a style of food that’s deeply woven into our cultural fabric. Here, family and friends enjoy some form of the cuisine frequently, both out at the neighborhood Tex-Mex joint or cooked up at home. I love Tex-Mex. Not just because it was a regular part of my life growing up – I love it for its rich simplicity. It doesn’t require skill as much as it demands soul. Just like my grandfather, Joe Leo will be a warm and welcoming classic that will stand the test of time! We look forward to opening and serving the best damn fajitas and margaritas around.”

Best Fajitas In The Metroplex

Think you’ve had the best margarita and fajitas in DFW? Think again! Joe Leo’s menu will feature the best fajitas in the Metroplex accompanied by the tastiest, most-spirited margaritas in town. As legend has it, the bars along the Texas-Mexico border spiked their margaritas with Everclear to give them an extra kick. As a legendary concept, guests at Joe Leo can anticipate something similar.

And here’s more good news: You won’t have to wait until Cinco de Mayo to put Joe Leo’s ‘ritas and fajitas to the test. Beginning April 19, the restaurant will be serving up fajitas and margaritas from 4-8 p.m. through joeleotexmex.com or DoorDash. Anyone who orders from the to-go menu will have a chance to win a golden ticket with prizes ranging from a free year of queso to a reserved table at Joe Leo’s grand opening celebration on May 5.

Guests at Joe Leo will be transported back to a time in Texas’ history when cooking and serving came from the heart and preserved traditions were an intrinsic part of the Lone Star State’s cultural identity. The restaurant will feature clean, modern lines with wooden accents and old-school pieces throughout. Tequila bottles and vintage sombreros will line the walls, as live greenery and vintage lights hang from the ceiling. Large garage doors will separate the indoor and outdoor dining spaces, and everyone will want to relax on the open-air patio next to the fountain and fire pit.

Joe Leo is now accepting applications for all positions at the new restaurant. To apply, visit joeleotexmex.com.

Joe Leo: Go Make Today The Best Day Of Your Life.

About FreeRange Concepts

Pioneering fresh ideas in the restaurant industry and with local venues like Bowl & Barrel, Mutts Canine Cantina, The Rustic and The General Public, FreeRange Concepts is led by founders Kyle Noonan and Josh Sepkowitz, who have a combined 20 years of experience in the restaurant and hospitality industry. For more information, please visit FreeRangeConcepts.com.

