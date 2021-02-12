2020 Area All-District Football Honors

Share via: 0 Shares 0





With 11 of 17 teams in the Focus Daily News coverage area, that means local teams have an abundance of talent.

Among the area teams that reached the postseason, one played for a state championship (Cedar Hill in 6A Division II), two reached the state semifinals (Duncanville in 6A Division I, Mansfield Summit in 5A Division I), DeSoto reached the state quarterfinals (6A Division I), as did Red Oak (5A Division I).

Also, Mansfield Timberview advanced three rounds in Class 5A Division II, while Lancaster (5A Division I), Midlothian Heritage (4A Division I), and South Grand Prairie (6A) all reached the second round. Wilmer-Hutchins (4A Division I) and Waxahachie (6A Division II) also reached the playoffs.

These players were named among the best in their districts by their respective league coaches.

11-6A

DeSoto –

Shemar Turner, Player of the Year; Johntay Cook, Offensive Sophomore Player of the Year; Adonis Scott, Special Teams Player of the Year.

First team defense: Waymon Smith, end; Byron Murphy, tackle; Brandon Tucker, linebacker; Jaden Milliner-Jones, linebacker; Devyn Bobby, safety; Lathan Adams, cornerback.

First team offense: Samari Collier, quarterback; Jerand Bradley, wide receiver; Jaedon Wilson, wide receiver; Javin Vining, wide receiver; Travis Jackson, center; Yakiri Walker, tackle.

Second team defense: Cameron Guyton, tackle; D’Verryon Foster, linebacker; Ashton Levells, safety; Kam’Ron Singleton, cornerback.

Second team offense: Michael Uzoigwe, guard; Josh Straw, tackle; Matt Allen, quarterback; Chris Henley, running back; Xavier DeGrate, tight end; Michael Murphy, wide receiver.

Special teams: Justin Calvin, first team deep snapper; Angel Diaz, second team kicker; Samari Collier, second team punter. Honorable mention: Caleb Mitchell, Robert Richardson, Jayden Hughes, Joshua Patterson, Jaelyn Davis-Robinson, Marcus Bonner.

Duncanville (only reported first team and superlatives) –

Roderick Daniels, Offensive Player of the Year; Coaching Staff of the Year.

First team offense, Grayson James, quarterback; Malachi Medlock, running back; Marcus McCall, tight end; Suavevion Presley, slot receiver; Saveion Byrd, guard; Cameron Williams, tackle.

First team defense: Tyler Quinn, tackle; Quincy Wright, end; Omari Abor, end; Kendrick Blackshire, linebacker; Jadarius Thursby, linebacker; Pierre Goree, safety; Awtavius Griffin, cornerback.

Special teams: Lontrell Turner, first team kick returner.

Cedar Hill –

Kaidon Salter, quarterback, MVP.

First team offense: Kevin Young, running back; Brian Rainey, wide receiver; Jayden Moore, wide receiver; Carlos Peoples, offensive line; Miquel Massey, offensive line.

First team defense: Sincere Massey, line; Charles Esters, end; Jaheim Lowe, linebacker; Stefan Ingram, linebacker; Demari Ward, linebacker; Brett Lynch, safety; Tyran Byrd, cornerback.

Second team offense: Anthony Thomas IV, wide receiver; Kris Allen, running back; Javien Clemmer, wide receiver; Julian Austin, wide receiver; Rigoberto Martinez, line.

Second team defense: Kendall Stevens, safety; Amarian Williams, cornerback; Harvey Dyson, end; Jalon Peoples, cornerback; Jalynn Wilson, tackle; Tarren Black, tackle.

Special teams: William Rhodes, first team kicker; Jadon Cardell, first team punter; Jaden Young, second team deep snapper.

Honorable mention: Jayden Coker, Joey Johnson, Josiah Jefferson.

Waxahachie –

Brandon Hawkins, Utility Player of the Year.

First team defense: DeMarcus Brook, tackle; Jh’Marques Head, end; Jace Robinson, linebacker; Quincy Johnson, safety.

Second team defense: Preston Hodge, cornerback.

Second team offense: Shawn Cherry, running back; Joseph Lankford, tight end; Dylan Vencill, tackle.

Special teams: Clyde Melick, first team kicker; Hodge, first team kick returner.

Honorable mention: Antoni Thomas, Alex Delgado, Xavier Thompson.

Mansfield Lake Ridge –

First team defense: Marvin Covington, cornerback.

Second team offense: Jordan Allen, center. Second team defense: Hunter Fedon, tackle; Tanner Davis, linebacker.

Special teams: Cole Covington, first team deep snapper.

Honorable mention: Derrick Parker, Jivon Oggs, Josh Egbuna, Braylon Jackson, Corey Thompson, Nate Bennett, Matthew Bynum, Jajuan Thigpen, Tyler Rumsey.

Mansfield –

Brenden Jordan, safety, Defensive Sophomore of the Year.

First team offense: Donerio Davenport, running back; Cayden Cutler , H-back; Michael Murray, wide receiver.

First team defense: James Windsor, linebacker. Second team offense: Hunt Young, quarterback; Jason Tran, tight end; Cole Hardin, tackle; River Gordon, center.

Second team defense: David Godsey, cornerback; Kimani Johnson, cornerback; Dylan Howell, tackle; Brayden Moore, linebacker. Honorable mention: Victor Gikunda, Josh Glotfelty, Boyd Melton.

8-6A

South Grand Prairie –

Marsel McDuffie, linebacker, Defensive Player of the Year.

First team offense: Javarius Crawford, running back; Josh Nicholson, wide receiver; Kelan Robinson, wide receiver.

Second team offense: Saul Hererra, guard; Chase Wyatt, guard; Troy Whitaker, running back; Deamikkio Nathan, wide receiver.

First team defense: Jermaine Bias, noseguard; Dwight Nunoo, linebacker; Joe Phillips, linebacker; Jalon Williams, cornerback.

Second team defense: Michael Booker, cornerback; Jadin Robinson, safety.

Honorable mention: Caden Stuckey, Zuriel Lopez, Regi Bass, LaDarrian Hights, Sean Stegall, Kingsley Duruaku, Silvano Bent, Christian Ramirez, Jean Marc Sattie, Tanner Jacobs, Darius Carmouche, Kent Robinson.

Grand Prairie –

Savion Red, Utility Player of the Year. Special teams: Cuauhtemoc Duenas, first team punter.

Honorable mention: Zarrius Simmons, Christian Cross, Adrian Wilson, Lamar Champ, Aundra Wilson, Donnaven Brigham, Andre Noble, Michael Stallworth, DaMatthew McGee, Corey Jackson, Nicholas Amparan, Chris Campbell, Emmanuel Sanchez.

6-5A Division I

Lancaster (superlatives only) – DQ James, running back, MVP; Glenn Rice, quarterback, Offensive MVP; Courtney Massingill, end, Defensive MVP.

4-5A Division I

Red Oak –

Ray Gay, Offensive MVP. First team offense: Kain Cooper, line; Josh Ervin, quarterback; La’Kelsey Johnson, tight end; Zach Sanders, running back; Charles Walker, line.

First team defense: Xzavier Augustus, line; Cameron Green, linebacker; Darius Jackson, cornerback; Carter Lincoln, linebacker; Devin Steen, linebacker.

Second team defense: Jackson Bailey, linebacker; Jaylyn Bennett, defensive back; Amarion Craddock, defensive back; John Mathis, line.

Second team offense: Triston Edwards, wide receiver; Carlando Govan, line; Nate Jackson, line; Jace Wyatt, wide receiver. Special teams: Chris Martinez, first team punter.

Honorable mention: Alex Arellano, Sean Black, Cris Donaldson, Brock Lincks, Devon Robinson, Jacob Russell, Kameron Tatum, Iverson Young.

Midlothian – Riley Angel, Utility Player of the Year.

First team offense: Brock Cavender, line; Marshall Hodges, line; Jace Martin, line.

First team defense: Jacob Lindley, line; Kaleb Tompkins, end.

Second team offense: Deago Benson, wide receiver; Nick De Los Santos, quarterback; Ethan Hill, fullback.

Second team defense: Andrew Colman, linebacker; Xavionte Jackson, safety. Special teams: Midlothian Nicolaus, first team kicker.

Honorable mention: Joshua Bowman, Mikail Denton, Andrei Fuentez, Darren Greeson, Gabe Grow, Branton Huffman, Julian Lopez, Laine Martin, Hesjar Martinez, Jaylon Palmer, Kade Tompkins, Ian Ward.

Mansfield Legacy –

First team offense: Isaiah Williams, wide receiver.

First team defense: David Abiara, end; Max Harris, safety.

Second team offense: Ky’Irin Heath, tight end; Malcolm Jones, line; Beau Kilgore, quarterback.

Second team defense: Terry Clark, line; Connor Crayton, linebacker. Special teams: Frank Alverez, second team punter; Bryan Gomes, second team kicker.

Honorable mention: Ore Adeyi, Ty Cook, Landry Parlin, Cam Wilson, Chase Bentley.

Mansfield Summit –

Kameron Washington, Defensive MVP.

First team offense: Jacoby Jackson, line; Hal Presley, wide receiver.

First team defense: Joseph Adedire, end; Ahmaad Moses, safety; Sean Smith, safety; Ka’ron Thomas, tackle.

Second team offense:Carlos Delacruz, line; Keon Hobbs, running back; Jaydon Lott, running back; Kainen McKinney, wide receiver.

Second team defense: Kennis Emuze, line; Elijah Lewinson, linebacker. Special teams: Keaton Foster, first team kicker.

Honorable mention: Asa Aldridge, D’szarion Brown, Myles Jackson, Biola Oyelade, James Simmons, Markese Thigpen.

5-5A Division II

Mansfield Timberview –

First team offense: Bearin Loftis, wide receiver; Andre Williams, split back; Zam Humes, center; Josh Atkins, tackle; Jimeto Obigbo, tackle.

First team defense: Raam Stevenson, end; Atkins, tackle; Amani Cathey, tackle; Javeon Artist, linebacker; Triston McDonald, linebacker; Nivah Nyagarwsi, cornerback; Trey Jones, safety.

Second team offense: Deuce Jones, running back; Samir Dhalle, tight end; Titus Evans, wide receiver; Moises Escalante, guard.

Second team defense: Myles Oyebadejo, tackle; Kenyota Smith, linebacker; Landon Hullaby, safety.

5-4A Division I

Midlothian Heritage –

Daelin Rader, MVP; Carson Walker, Offensive Line MVP; Noah Gray, Defensive MVP; Kaden Brown, Defensive Newcomer.

First team offense: Nathan Stephens, tackle; Carter Wilkerson, wide receiver; Haydon Wigginton, wide receiver.

First team defense: D’Angelo Freeman, end; Scott Ellis, tackle; Derwin Sneed, linebacker; Cullin Stone, cornerback; Greg Johnson, safety; Ben Eskins, utility.

Second team offense: Latray Miller, running back; Colton Kyle, fullback; Colby James, tackle; Jace Oliver, guard; Conner Powell, center; Trevor Atwell, wide receiver.

Second team defense: Travis Buckley, end; Wilkerson, cornerback; T.J. Pride, utility. Special teams: Calvin Duggins, first team kicker; Sam Sinclair, second team utility.

Honorable mention: Kasen Carpenter, Damian Alexander, SirLuke Tante, Luke Ledbetter, Jacob Womack, Solomon Hopkins, Tyler Miranda.

4-5A Division II

Venus –

First team defense: Kolby Kirk, linebacker; Carlos Quijano, line.

First team offense: Luke Schaefer, wide receiver; Andrew Handlin, running back; Ismael Lucio, wide receiver; Carlos Quijano, line.

Second team defense: Gabe Garcia, defensive back.

Second team offense: Bryce Brown, quarterback; Jeremiah Hall, wide receiver; Ray Martin, line.

Honorable mention: Galvin Hawes, Enrique Garcia, Jaime Gonzalez.

