Scott Weatherford of DeSoto Passes Away in His Sleep

Scott Calvin Weatherford, Jr. of DeSoto, Texas, went to be with the Lord peacefully in his sleep at his home, early Friday morning, August 21, 2020.

Scott was born in Terrell, Texas, on September 29, 1949. He grew up playing baseball and football (a sophomore on the varsity football team) for the Terrell Tigers.

He was a Veteran of the United States Navy, serving four years in Vietnam aboard the aircraft carrier USS Bonhomme Richard (CV-31) after graduating from Terrell High School.

Scott had a long and successful career in manufacturing starting out at Gifford-Hill American with his beloved father, Scott Weatherford, Sr.

He was a true nature lover and fisherman for many years, and taught his children his appreciation for the outdoors and wildlife.

He also loved muscle cars and worked day and night in high school to buy his first car, a Chevy Chevelle Super Sport. Scott was a devoted brother, uncle, father and grandfather.

He was dearly loved by many and his humor, love and constant support of others will be greatly missed.

He had a full and happy life spending his last five years reading books to and playing with his grandson and granddaughter who could rarely stay out of his lap.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Scott Calvin Weatherford, Sr. and Muriel Garrett Weatherford.

He is survived by his children, daughter, Blair Weatherford Leach and her husband, Randy Leach; son, Scott Calvin Weatherford, III; sister, Diane Weatherford; niece, Amy Elizabeth Surls; and grandchildren, Clay Calvin Leach and Cara D’Ann Leach.

Services will be held at DFW National Cemetery, date is pending.

