The Town That Takes Exclusive Screening in Dallas

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An exclusive preview film screening of The Town That Takes, a supernatural historical thriller by local filmmakers Britt Bankhead and Grace Patterson, will be Tues., July 7 at the Angelika Film Center in Dallas. The filmmakers will participate in a Q&A following the screening.

The Town That Takes originated from filmmaker Britt Bankhead’s fascination with American folklore and unexplained historical mysteries. Drawing inspiration from the legend of Croatoan and the disappearance of the Roanoke colony, Bankhead sought to create a story that balanced supernatural horror with a deeply personal father-and-son journey.

The film was independently produced through Bankhead Productions and brought together a cast and crew committed to delivering a character-driven thriller on an independent scale. Rather than relying solely on jump scares or visual spectacle, the filmmakers focused on atmosphere, tension, and emotional stakes.

Filmed across locations that captured the isolation and mystery of the American South, The Town That Takes was designed to feel grounded and authentic while slowly introducing elements of myth and terror. The result is a story that functions both as a suspense thriller and as a meditation on loss, family, and redemption.

The Town That Takes Plot Synopsis

Dean Richardson, a troubled Army veteran living alone in Georgia, travels to North Carolina after the sudden death of his ex-wife. Following the funeral, he brings his estranged twelve-year-old son, Wyatt, home with him in hopes of rebuilding their fractured relationship. Their journey takes an unexpected turn when they stop in a small, backwoods town haunted by whispers surrounding the mysterious word “CROATOAN.” After encountering unsettling locals and witnessing increasingly strange events, Dean finds himself caught in a growing nightmare when a motel clerk is found brutally murdered and he becomes the prime suspect.

As veteran Detective Douglas O’Shea and rookie Detective St. Clair investigate a series of unexplained deaths connected to the area, evidence begins pointing to something far more sinister than a simple murder case. Inspired by the American legend of CROATOAN, The Town That Takes is a supernatural horror thriller about grief, redemption, and the terrifying consequences of confronting the unknown.

The film is directed by Britt Bankhead, and written by Britt Bankhead and Jon Blaze. Executive Producers of The Town That Takes are Britt Bankhead, Grace Patterson, and Gabriella Hainline. Jon Blaze editor and cinematographer, and Edward Antonio is the composer.

Cast members are Britt Bankhead, Grace Patterson, Miles Mussenden, Mike Markoff, Nico Tirozzi, Marie Wetherell, Paul Kolker, and Van Quattro. The film is 93 minutes long.