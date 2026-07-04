Enjoy Puppies & Pilates at Hilton Anatole July 12

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The Hilton Anatole hosts Puppies & Pilates on Sunday, July 12, bringing together fitness, pups, and summer fun with this special wellness event. Puppies & Pilates takes place from 9-11 a.m. July 12, on the hotel’s scenic lawn, in partnership with Dallas Wellness Society and Wellness Woofs.

Guests will enjoy an energizing Pilates class surrounded by adoptable puppies, creating a unique experience that combines movement, mindfulness, and plenty of four-legged cuddles. Some of the featured sponsors include Alive & Well Kombucha tastings, Main Squeeze Juice pop-up, Miami Beach Bum, LMNT, Bloom, Dog Hydration Water, and more.

Whether you’re looking for a fun workout or simply an excuse to spend the morning with puppies, this event offers the perfect way to finish off the weekend while supporting a great cause.

Puppies & Pilates

The event will take place on the Hilton Anatole lawn and is open to guests of all fitness levels. Tickets are $40 each, and all ticket proceeds will be split evenly between Wellness Woofs and Dallas Wellness Society to support their ongoing community and wellness initiatives.

Join Dallas Wellness Society and Wellness Woofs for a fun-filled morning of Puppy Pilates with adorable puppies from DFW French Bulldog Rescue! This special event combines movement, community, and puppy cuddles, with proceeds benefiting both Wellness Woofs and Dallas Wellness Society.

Location: Hilton Anatole, 2201 Stemmons Freeway in Dallas. Date: Sunday, July 12; Time: 9–11 a.m. Event Schedule: 9 a.m.–Guest arrival and check-in; 9:15–10 a.m.– 45-minute mat Pilates class led by Taylor (please bring your own mat). 10–11 a.m.–Puppy playtime, mingling, refreshments, and sponsor activations.

Featured Sponsors: • Alive & Well Kombucha tastings • Main Squeeze Juice pop-up

• Miami Beach Bum • LMNT • A Force of Nature Water • Bloom • Vital Proteins • Dog Hydration Water. Additional sponsors and goodies will be announced soon.

All ticket proceeds will be split evenly between Wellness Woofs and Dallas Wellness Society to support their ongoing community and wellness initiatives.

Please note: In the event of bad weather, the event will be rescheduled to July 19.

Come move, mingle, and spend the morning with some adorable rescue puppies while supporting two incredible organizations.