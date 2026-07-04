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Home Entertainment Charity event Enjoy Puppies & Pilates at Hilton Anatole July 12

Enjoy Puppies & Pilates at Hilton Anatole July 12

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Jo Ann Holt
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Puppies & Pilates at Anatole Dallas
Photo courtesy Puppies & Pilates

The Hilton Anatole hosts Puppies & Pilates on Sunday, July 12, bringing together fitness, pups, and summer fun with this special wellness event. Puppies & Pilates takes place from 9-11 a.m. July 12, on the hotel’s scenic lawn, in partnership with Dallas Wellness Society and Wellness Woofs.

Guests will enjoy an energizing Pilates class surrounded by adoptable puppies, creating a unique experience that combines movement, mindfulness, and plenty of four-legged cuddles. Some of the featured sponsors include Alive & Well Kombucha tastings, Main Squeeze Juice pop-up, Miami Beach Bum, LMNT, Bloom, Dog Hydration Water, and more.

Whether you’re looking for a fun workout or simply an excuse to spend the morning with puppies, this event offers the perfect way to finish off the weekend while supporting a great cause.

Puppies & Pilates

The event will take place on the Hilton Anatole lawn and is open to guests of all fitness levels. Tickets are $40 each, and all ticket proceeds will be split evenly between Wellness Woofs and Dallas Wellness Society to support their ongoing community and wellness initiatives.

Puppies & Pilates
Photo courtesy Puppies & Pilates

Join Dallas Wellness Society and Wellness Woofs for a fun-filled morning of Puppy Pilates with adorable puppies from DFW French Bulldog Rescue! This special event combines movement, community, and puppy cuddles, with proceeds benefiting both Wellness Woofs and Dallas Wellness Society.

Location: Hilton Anatole, 2201 Stemmons Freeway in Dallas. Date: Sunday, July 12; Time: 9–11 a.m. Event Schedule: 9 a.m.–Guest arrival and check-in; 9:15–10 a.m.– 45-minute mat Pilates class led by Taylor (please bring your own mat). 10–11 a.m.–Puppy playtime, mingling, refreshments, and sponsor activations.

Featured Sponsors: • Alive & Well Kombucha tastings • Main Squeeze Juice pop-up
• Miami Beach Bum • LMNT • A Force of Nature Water • Bloom • Vital Proteins • Dog Hydration Water. Additional sponsors and goodies will be announced soon.

All ticket proceeds will be split evenly between Wellness Woofs and Dallas Wellness Society to support their ongoing community and wellness initiatives.

Please note: In the event of bad weather, the event will be rescheduled to July 19.

Come move, mingle, and spend the morning with some adorable rescue puppies while supporting two incredible organizations.

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Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt is an award-winning journalist with 40+ years of experience as a writer and editor. She loves live performances, from country music concerts to Broadway musicals to community theatre productions. Holt also enjoys art and cultural festivals, and good food and wine. She’s toured Amsterdam, London, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and various cities in Mexico but looks forward to visiting even more countries. She has traveled by boat, plane, and train, but especially likes taking long road trips across the U.S. with her husband, retired history professor Durhl Caussey. They enjoy meeting friendly people, learning about different cultures, and visiting historic sites wherever they go.

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