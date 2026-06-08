Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa Launches Summer of Glow with Drone Shows, Darius Rucker & Unlimited Ice Crea

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa has some exciting events planned for its annual Summer of Glow, a season-long series of immersive experiences running through Labor Day. Guests can expect weekly drone light shows, neon-lit glow parties, Fourth of July fireworks, live music and a sweet summer hotel package built around unlimited complimentary ice cream.

During Summer of Glow, synchronized drones light up the sky every Saturday evening with dazzling, artistic displays that set the tone for the weekend ahead. On Friday and Saturday evenings, guests can take on nine holes of neon-lit mini golf, and then lounge by the fire pits with complimentary s’more kits. The resort’s full-service Mokara Spa rounds out the Summer of Glow experience with a dedicated menu of glow-themed treatments designed to rejuvenate and refresh, alongside world-class amenities like whirlpools, steam rooms and saunas.

The Summer Scoop package makes every stay a little sweeter with unlimited complimentary ice cream at Margaret’s Cups & Cones and The Apron Kitchen & Bar. Valid May 25 through Sept. 7, 2026; book at omnihotels.com/hotels/pga-frisco/specials/summer-scoop.

Guests can elevate their stay with over-the-top in-room ice cream offerings delivered directly to their room. Highlights include the Lone Star Legendary Sundae ($250), a showstopping sundae piled high with 13 scoops of ice cream, an array of toppings, chocolate-dipped waffle cones, rich sauces and a sparkler finish made for celebration. Additional offerings include the Sweet Retreat Sundae ($18), featuring vanilla ice cream, gelato, cookies and classic toppings, and the 19th Hole Delight ($24), crafted with salted caramel, chocolate and pistachio gelato topped with brownie bites, stroopwafel, Luxardo cherries and espresso caramel.

As part of Omni Hotels & Resorts’ America’s Calling initiative celebrating the nation’s 250th anniversary, Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa will host Fireworks on the Fairway on Saturday, July 4. The evening promises a one-of-a-kind experience featuring Grammy Award-winning artist Darius Rucker, a combined drone and fireworks display, carnival games, face painters and festive food and beverages. Over the weekend, guests can explore the lively PGA District and unwind at the resort’s pools, including the rooftop pool and Bluestem Bar for guests 21 and over. Book a package now to enjoy exclusive, guaranteed access to the celebration, or purchase tickets via Eventbrite.

Now through Sept. 7, kids 10 and under eat free from the Omni Kids menu for breakfast and lunch, plus they can enjoy 50% off dinner with the purchase of one adult entrée. Available with all stays.

Between the summer programming, championship golf on the Fields Ranch courses, poolside afternoons, spa treatments and dining options that range from the supper club atmosphere of Trick Rider to smoked brisket at Ice House, Omni PGA Frisco has something for every kind of traveler this summer.