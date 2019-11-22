Shop Local, Shop Small Businesses

November 30 marks the 10th anniversary of “Small Business Saturday.” It’s a day set aside to shop in your community’s locally-owned small businesses. These small businesses are the backbone of the American economy. Studies show that for every $100 spent at a local business, $68 of it stays within the local economy. That compares to only $43 for large businesses. Small businesses make up more than 99% of all U.S. businesses, employing 47.5% of the country’s workers. Independent businesses find competing with big-box stores and online retailers during the holiday season difficult. This focus on small business Saturday hopes to draw attention to the benefits of shopping local. Here are several small business stores in our area you should visit on Small Business Saturday!

Ben Franklin Apothecary in Duncanville

Ben Franklin Apothecary, 302 North Main Street, continues to thrive as one of Duncanville’s favorite small, locally-owned businesses since 1964. Besides a fully-stocked pharmacy with medical supplies and equipment, there’s a large variety store with trendy merchandise and holiday decorations. Their Kitchen’s Deli is a popular gathering spot for everyone in the community. The deli’s old-fashioned hand-made pimento cheese, hot pastrami, or club sandwiches, with ice cream sodas and homemade pie, keep locals lining up for lunch every Monday through Saturday.

As a family-owned store, Ben Franklin pulls out all the stops during the holiday season. The store’s large gift and boutique shopping area is recognized by shoppers across the Metroplex as the perfect place to find unique Christmas decorations and ornaments. Willow tree figures, Mud Pie Children’s holiday apparel, Melissa & Doug Toys, Annaclair chocolates, Aspect Mulling Spices and Tyler candies are all on sale during the holiday season. For Small Business Saturday, Ben Franklin is offering gift cards with purchases. Call (972) 298-1147 for information.

Annice Antiques Owned by Mary Love

Another locally owned small business on Duncanville’s Main Street, Annice Antiques, Inc., is owned by entrepreneur Mary Love. Her gallery and antique store has featured local artists since the business was established in 2012. Love’s Art Gallery (inside House of Style) most recently hosted a local art show entitled “Victors to Villains.” That exhibition featured an eclectic collection of work from four Latino artists.

Mary Love is passionate about giving back to the community through local charity events, fashion shows, car shows and other projects. She is involved with the local chamber and other civic groups, and has received several awards for community involvement. She has helped several families by hosting estate sales, as well as other events. For more information, follow Annice Antiques on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or call 972-572-1616. The shop is open Thursday-Sunday. Annice Antiques will hold a storewide sale on Small Business Saturday.

Houston Street Outfitters (HSO)

Houston Street Outfitters (HSO) is an eclectic boutique, nestled in Historic Downtown Cedar Hill. Owner Gina Douglas says, “We carry various clothing lines, jewelry, purses, shoes, perfume and more. We are open Tuesday through Saturday from 12 noon to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 12 noon to 4 p.m.”

HSO invites you to stop by and meet them on Small Business Saturday Nov. 30. For information, call 972-293-6883.

B&B Bicycle Shop

One small business that continues to thrive in Cedar Hill is 25-year-old B&B Bicycles, (Best Bicycle Shop in our Readers’ Choice Awards). B&B moved from their original Oak Cliff location to 223 East FM 1382 in Cedar Hill in 2002.

Owner Beth Farrell said, “Cedar Hill has made it a priority to become a bike friendly community. We appreciate their forward thinking, constant support, and commitment to cycling education and safety. We really enjoy being part of the dynamic community that is Cedar Hill and the rest of the Best Southwest cities, and love seeing the area embrace cycling and all of its benefits.”

All bikes are on sale November 30, as well as many accessories. The store also offers 12 month interest-free credit on purchases. For more information call 972-293-3100 or visit BBBicycles.com.

Comments

comments