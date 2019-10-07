Big Spenders Win Top Prizes at Duncanville Chamber Gala

Three party goers had the best time of anyone who attended Duncanville Chamber’s “Fly Me to the Moon” gala and auction recently. Top ticket winner Rick Eubank may have had the biggest grin, as the winner of the $2,500 Big Spender ticket prize.

Tracey Mayner won the second prize of $1,000. Chamber Second Vice Chair Jane Moore, of Farmers Insurance Agency, was delighted to claim her third place win of $500. The cash prizes were distributed by Chamber President and CEO Steve Martin.

A well-dressed crowd that included city officials and staff, school board officials and staff, chamber members, and a “who’s who” of Duncanville society enjoyed listening and dancing to the smooth sounds of Marc Toussant and his orchestra. The annual gala, held in the ballroom of the Hilton Garden Inn, was sponsored by Frost Bank and included dinner and an auction.

Raffle Prizes

Raffle prizes included beer for a year from Andrew’s Distributing; a Costco Cash Card for $250; and a Spa Package Basket from Session’s Hair & Nails. Also a romance package from the Hilton Garden Inn, Dry Clean Super Center’s cleaning for a year, and Duncanville Community Theatre tickets. Edible prizes were donated by Chubby’s, City View Tacos, Little Caesar’s, and Roma’s. Best Western Plus and Golf Club of Dallas donated raffle prizes, as well as Gold-N-Things. spend

Red Bird Lanes donated a children’s bowling party with pizza and cake for ten. The total value of the raffle items was $4,210, and winners did not have to be present to win.

Duncanville Chamber members look forward to several networking and educational events in October. A lunch meeting and program featuring Dr. Marc Smith, Duncanville ISD Superintendent, is Oct. 9 in the auditorium of Methodist Charlton. A “fun after five” social hour will be held at the new Hampton Inn Duncanville Oct. 17. And the chamber’s next Duncan Switch street market is Oct. 19.

For more information or to make reservations for any of these events, contact Hilda Cabrera at the chamber, hilda@duncanvillechamber.org.

