Dallas Adds 1,947 COVID Cases, 6 New Deaths

DALLAS — Dallas County Health and Human Services reports 1,947 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County, 1,549 confirmed cases and 398 probable cases.

There is a cumulative total of 147,591 cases (PCR test). There is a cumulative total of 16,201 probable cases (antigen test). A total of 1,391 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness.

The additional deaths being reported today include the following:

A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

Parkland Healthcare Workers Started Getting Vaccinated Today

“Today we add 1,947 new cases and six deaths to our numbers for COVID. This also marks the first day of the COVID vaccine at Parkland Hospital, and in the coming days, more and more hospitals will get the vaccine, and will be able to give them to their healthcare heroes. In the coming days, we’ll begin the vaccinations in nursing homes, and as more vaccines are approved and production ramps up, more supply will become available. It will still be some time before the general public will have broad access to the vaccines with the government working to get it to people in the order of their degree of risk.

We must all use the tools available to us during this time of high spread and throughout this holiday season and New Year until the vaccine is widely administered and able to do its effect. The two biggest tools we have at our disposal are our masks, which the CDC advises should always be worn indoors when in buildings other than your own home and around other people in stationary outdoor settings as well.

The other tool at our disposal is the vaccine of our patriotism and smart decision-making. Now nearly a year into the COVID worldwide pandemic, doctors and scientists know a great deal about how we can keep safe and the facts are clear: avoiding crowds and forgoing get-togethers is the best way to keep yourself, your family, your community and your country strong at this time of high spread. Please do your part and please have a safe and meaningful holiday season,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/ and all guidance documents can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/guidance-health.php

