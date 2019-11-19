Reunion Tower GeODeck The Halls

Reunion Tower GeO-Deck Transforms To North Pole

DALLAS, TX – Reunion Tower offers holiday activities for family and friends of all ages this holiday season. The icon of the Dallas skyline will officially “GeO-Deck The Halls” on Nov. 21 as it prepares to welcome Dallas residents and visitors all season long.

Every Saturday from Nov. 30 through Dec. 21 on the Reunion Tower GeO-Deck, Tower visitors can meet Santa’s Elves, create Christmas-themed crafts and write letters to the North Pole from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

On Saturday, Dec. 14, the Reunion Tower GeO-Deck will be transformed into the North Pole, complete with a drop-in from Santa Claus himself. Visitors can meet Santa from 12-3 p.m., and, in addition to other crafts and activities, the Silver Serenaders will perform holiday carols from 5-6 p.m. for guests. Holiday-themed food and beverage will be available for purchase.

Reunion Tower will also host a variety of holiday-themed “Tower After Hours” events to celebrate the season. On Friday, Dec. 20 from 6:30-9:30 p.m., Reunion Tower will be transformed into Mt. Reunion Tower and the GeO-Deck will become an ultimate ski lodge – Dallasites’ ultimate Après Ski destination. Visitors will enjoy themed food and beverage, interactive experiences and photo opportunities with ski-themed decor. There will also be a costume contest for the best ski-themed costume!

On Friday, Dec. 13 test your luck at Ugly Sweater Holiday Bingo, or channel your holiday creativity into a “Tower After Hours” Paint Night on Monday, Dec. 16. Test your green thumb at Reunion Tower’s inaugural Plant Night on Monday, Dec. 9. General admission tickets include all activities, while supplies last.

Texas Sized Holiday Cheer

“The holidays are a magical time for family and friends in Dallas, and we look forward to hosting all guests of Reunion Tower as they experience a taste of Texas-sized holiday cheer,” said Dusti Groskreutz, President of Reunion Tower. “From holiday elf visits to crafts to writing letters to Santa, there are holiday activities for every age. Reunion Tower will be the North Pole of Texas as it becomes the official Dallas headquarters for holiday joy this season!”

Watch for special Black Friday and Cyber Monday ticket deals to snag special admission prices.

For those looking to make the holidays extra special, “Love Is in the Air” packages are available this holiday season. From proposals to date nights, Reunion Tower – Dallas’ most romantic spot with an average of 730 proposals per year – is ready to make your vision come to life.

Celebrate the arrival of 2020 with Reunion Tower and Hunt Realty Investments, Inc. as they bring a Texas-sized New Year’s Eve event to Dallas for the fourth year in a row. The only 360-degree, panoramic fireworks spectacular in the Central time zone will light up the Dallas sky starting at 11:59 p.m. CDT on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Make plans to see the show from the official watch party at Dallas City Hall, VisitDallas’ Party on the Plaza.

ABOUT REUNION TOWER

The iconic Reunion Tower is managed by Reunion Tower Operations Co., LLC and owned by Hunt Realty Investments, Inc. The GeO-Deck at Reunion Tower offers visitors the only indoor/outdoor observation deck in the city with unique views of Dallas and its surrounding communities at 470 feet above the ground. Interactive exhibits allow visitors an opportunity to discover hidden gems, historic landmarks, museums, parks and more. Visit www.reuniontower.com for more information. On Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @ReunionTower.

Comments

comments