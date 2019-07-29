Wines In The Pines Date Night Adventure

Take Date Night To The Next Level

Wines in the Pines offers the perfect East Texas “Date Night” August 9. Roll through the beautiful Piney Woods on board the historic Texas State Railroad for this adults-only adventure.

Tickets for this popular seasonal event always go fast, but limited seating is still available for the summer season’s 2019 finale Aug. 9 The popular train ride introduces Texas wines from Miranda Lambert’s Red 55 Winery in Lindale, plus Los Pinos Ranch Vineyards out of Pittsburg, TX. The combination of wines, mouthwatering appetizers, dinner and chocolates (plus a dash of romance) make a night to remember.

Some of the most popular selections from Lambert’s private labels are Crazy Ex- Girlfriend, Texas Medley, and Electric Pink White Zinfandel. Texas State Railroad now offer Lambert’s line as part of the standard menu.

“Texas State Railroad is excited about the new partnership with Red 55 Winery. We are constantly looking for great local East Texas products both old and new to enhance the experience on ‘The Official Railroad of Texas, said Daniel Adair, general manager of Texas State Railroad. “Red 55 Winery is one of those brands that shares with us the true Texas spirit.”

Along with the wine, passengers are pampered with delicious appetizers and dinner under a lovely Texas sky. Dinner is followed by delectable chocolates served with a sweet dessert wine as the train rolls back to the Palestine depot.

Romance on the Rails Options

Accommodations for Wines in the Pines include these options: The Presidential Car, the Upper Dome Car, First Class, Deluxe Coach, or the private-charter Caboose. For passengers interested in ‘Romance on the Rails’ without the wine, there is Friday Night Deluxe Coach seating with alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase in a concession car.

Anyone consuming alcohol aboard Texas State Railroad must be 21 years or older. Reservations for the August 9 Wines in the Pines can be made online at TexasStateRailroad.net, or through the reservations department at 855-632-7729.

This quintessential rail adventure, only a few hours from the metropolitan communities of Dallas and Houston, is designated “The Official Railroad of Texas.” Texas State Railroad trips currently depart from the Palestine depot, traveling 30 miles to the Rusk station before heading back to the Palestine station.

Tickets are available for purchase online at texasstaterailroad.net. Prices for standard excursions start at $24.95 for diesel powered open air coach or $34.95 for steam powered open air coach. For Wines in the Pines, options are priced higher and include the Presidential Car, Upper Dome Car, First Class, and Deluxe Coach. A private charter Caboose is the most expensive option, perfect for a party of eight to enjoy together.

