Pre-Order Snoop Dogg Limited Edition Headset

Pre-Order The Lucid Snoop Dogg Limited Edition Headset Today

If your holiday shopping list includes a gamer, you should check out the LS50X Snoop Dogg Limited-Edition headset. Headsets are now available for pre-order at lucidsound.com and gamestop.com and are expected to go fast! Only 3500 total will be available. You should note that while you can order the headset now, shipping is estimated to be around 2/1/2020.

Earlier this year LucidSound announced a partnership with the legendary rapper and gamer. Together they have created a flawless headset that features LucidSound signature on-ear controls, 50mm speakers, 20 hour battery life, Snoop Dogg voice prompts and EQ mode, Bluetooth connectivity, a sleek chrome and white look with Snoop Dogg branding, and more.

Snoop Dogg is excited about the collaboration and says, “I have spent hours gaming with LucidSound headsets and have used nearly every other brand out there and I always come back to these cans, they are simply the best. The LS50X is legit, I’d wear them anywhere. I can jump from a game to a call quick and look good doing it.”

LucidSound is excited about the Snoop Dogg headset. “It has been great working with Snoop Dogg on this project. His feedback has been invaluable in designing a true multi-media gaming headset for home and on the road,” said Chris Von Huben, CEO of LucidSound. “The LS50X is our next generation audio platform which will launch with the Snoop Dogg version while the core LS50X will roll out in the near future.”

LS50X Snoop Dogg Limited Edition Headset Features:

Signature Controls: The LS50X features the most intuitive volume and mute controls, which is fully integrated into the design aesthetic.

Seamless Device Switching: The LS50X can be used for Xbox One gaming and the headset can connect to any Bluetooth audio device simultaneously, with seamless switching between the two.

Snoop Dogg Voice Prompts: Receive setting prompts from Snoop Dogg himself as you set up and use your headset.

Snoopadelic EQ Mode: Special music EQ mode tuned by Snoop Dogg himself.

Crystal-Clear Chat with Dual Mics: Dual microphone design offers a flexible boom mic for intense online gameplay. Remove the boom mic to use the integrated mic for mobile. Both mics support background noise and echo cancellation.

Designed for Comfort: Ultra-plush, easily replaceable oval ear cups include advanced memory foam and extra soft pleather for superior comfort during long play sessions.

Sound Quality: Custom-tuned 50mm speakers with state-of-the-art neodymium magnets provide deep bass and clear highs. Immerse yourself in the expertly crafted, signature LucidSound audio acoustics.

20-Hour Battery Life: The built-in lightweight rechargeable LiPo battery delivers up to 20 hours of wireless operation.

Premium Materials and Build Quality: Designed to be comfortable for every head size. Durable components and solid metal touchpoints are made to last.

