Macy’s Black Friday & Cyber Week Deals

Holiday Shopping Season Is Open

Yes, the shopping season is upon us and it’s time to get a plan. Create your list and develop your strategy for scoring the best deals.

CHICAGO, IL – November 12, 2019 – Win the holidays this year with Macy’s and the best Black Friday and Cyber Week specials on the hottest items of the season. From buzz-worthy gifts for everyone on the list to amazing deals on fashion for the whole family, fine jewelry, tech, beauty and home, the ultimate one-stop shop for holiday gifting has everyone covered.

With a broad assortment of offers across favorite brands, these limited-time deals will begin in stores and online on Thursday, Nov. 21 with a special Black Friday preview and carry through Cyber Week (Sunday, Dec. 1 to Saturday, Dec. 7). Be sure not to miss the unbelievable selection of doorbuster items, with major savings or free after mail-in rebate.*

“Black Friday and Cyber Week mark the true start of holiday shopping for many of our customers,” said John Harper, Macy’s chief stores officer. “Macy’s is pleased to offer the very best gifts and holiday entertaining must-haves at unbelievable prices with multiple days to save. Our curated assortment of deals, both in-store and online, are sure to help shoppers find the perfect gift at the best price this season.”

Macy’s Black Friday Preview

For shoppers looking to get a head start on saving, Macy’s Black Friday preview will offer a selection of Black Friday Doorbusters from Thursday, Nov. 21 through Tuesday, Nov. 26 including:

· 50 to 60 percent off outerwear for the family

· 65 percent off Effy jewelry

· 60 to 65 percent off select Damask and Hotel Collection for the home

· $39.99 women’s Charter Club cashmere sweaters

· $19.99 women’s boots

· 60 percent off Carter’s and First Impressions

Macy’s Black Friday Specials

Begin the savings with doorbusters on Wednesday, Nov. 27 and kick off Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving Day with most stores open at 5 p.m. through 2 a.m., Friday, Nov. 29 from 6 a.m. through 10 p.m.; and Saturday, Nov. 30 from 8 a.m. through 10 p.m. Store hours vary by location. Go to macys.com and click on stores to find local information. Customers can shop online all day from the comfort of their couch at macys.com and on Macy’s mobile app. For more information on Black Friday and Cyber Week deals, store hours and shipping, visit macys.com/blackfriday. For hi-res images click here.

Here’s a sneak peek at some of the great deals available on Black Friday, while supplies last:

For Him, Her and Home

$29.99 diamond earrings with any purchase of $50 or more

30 percent off select dresses

50 percent off select designer brands

$19.99 and under Family Pajamas

$7.99 small kitchen appliances after $12 mail-in rebate

$99.99 select suits, sport coats and overcoats for him

$39.99 Charter Club cashmere sweaters

60 percent off select women’s designer coats

40 percent off select boots and shoes for her

50 percent off select men’s loungewear

50 percent off select designer handbags

60 percent off select kids’ styles

$15.99 select kids’ puffer jackets

60 percent off select diamond studs and earrings

$15 select MAC lipsticks

Extra $100-$200 off select Dyson vacuums

$15 men’s or women’s five-piece fragrance box

$10 beauty products from brands like Clinique, Too Faced, Benefit, Urban Decay, and more

$124.99 Nespresso bundle machines

65 percent off select barware and dinnerware

$29.99 select Created for Macy’s 1200-thread count sheet sets in queen or king size

60 to 65 percent off select luggage

Tech and Toys

50 percent off FAO Schwarz

60 percent off Tzumi Gaming

20 percent off Lego and Fisher-Price toys

60 percent off novelty bar gifts

$50 off Fitbit Versa

60 percent off Polaroid headphones and speakers

20 percent off Paw Patrol toys

FREE (after Mail-in Rebate*)

Bella 1.5 quart slow cooker FREE after mail-in rebate

Select men’s Levi’s t-shirts FREE after mail-in rebate

Rihanna Reb’l Fleur 1.7 oz Eau de Parfum FREE after mail-in rebate

Select freshwater pearl studs or ruby pendant FREE after mail-in rebate

Select fashion watches FREE after mail-in rebate

Isaac Mizrahi Loves Sesame Street plush FREE after mail-in rebate

Select plush throws FREE after mail-in rebate

Select Stearns & Foster pillows FREE after mail-in rebate

Select Mohawk bath rugs FREE after mail-in rebate

Select Luminarc 4-piece glassware sets FREE after mail-in rebate

Select Sedona alumni frying pans FREE after mail-in rebate

Select men’s Club Room t-shirts FREE after mail-in rebate

Select women’s casual styles FREE after mail-in rebate

Cyber Week

For online shoppers, Cyber Week offers incredible savings starting on Sunday, Dec. 1 including:

· 60 percent off select women’s designer coats

· 40 to 60 percent off select designer brands for him and for her

· Charter Club Cashmere sweaters starting at $49.99

· $14.99 select women’s tops and sweaters

· Buy one, get one select boots and booties

· 55 percent off diamond jewelry

· 50 percent off select designer handbags

· $19.99 and under select pajama sets

· 50 percent off select fragrances

· 20 to 50 percent off select beauty

· 65 percent off select men’s outerwear

· 70 percent off select men’s designer suiting

· 50 to 60 percent off select sweaters and fleece

· 65 percent off kids’ Carter and First Impressions

· 65 percent off select kids’ dresses and dresswear

· 60 percent off Martha Stewart Collection flannel bedding, quilts and bedspreads

· $69.99 Instant Pot Air Fryer or Pressure Cooker

· 65 percent off select holiday dining and Holiday Lane décor

· $119.99 select luggage sets

Macy’s Makes Shopping Easy with At Your Service!

Make hectic holiday shopping a thing of the past with Macy’s At Your Service, available in select stores. Enjoy seamless online pick-ups and returns, self-checkout assistance, gift card sales and a variety of customer service activities, making gift shopping easier than ever. With most orders ready within two hours, Macy’s buy online, pick up in store option is a quick and convenient way to shop for the holidays. For the customer who loves lots of choice, buy online and ship to store gives them access to product at all Macy’s locations so the ultimate gift can be shipped to the Macy’s store most convenient for them. For both options, customers can conveniently pick up items at the At Your Service counter.

Shipping options – get them in time!

Get gifts in time when ordering online. Shoppers can purchase gifts on macys.com or on Macy’s mobile app by Saturday, Dec. 21 with Standard shipping for delivery before Christmas. For those who need a little more time in qualifying delivery areas, the order can be placed online by 12 p.m. EST on Sunday, Dec. 22 with Express delivery to be delivered in time for Christmas.

What’s more, buy online pick up in store orders placed by 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24 can be picked up that afternoon by 6 p.m. in time for Christmas!

Macy’s Mobile App

Shop your favorite holiday gifts on the go with Macy’s mobile app, our customer’s indispensable shopping companion. The app is even more user friendly with faster pickup of online orders with a simple barcode scan, a revamped Star Rewards page that allows customers easy access to their points and promotions, plus Macy’s Pay at select stores, which allows customers to leave their wallet at home and pay for purchases with their activated Macy’s card. The perfect gift is just one click away; download Macy’s mobile app now on the Apple App Store or get it on Google Play.

Just in time for the busy holiday season, customers using Macy’s mobile app can better navigate store locations nationwide with Macy’s Store Maps. Launching mid-November and found via Store Mode on the app, the new Store Maps will serve as a visual reference of departments, key brands, and major points of interest across each store, including restrooms, escalators, and At Your Service counters – helping shoppers find the perfect gift in no time.

*In-store only. Rebate is a mail-in offer; allow 6-8 weeks for mailing; in CT and RI, and in Dade and Broward Counties, FL, rebate is given at the register. Regular Sales Tax will apply. Limited quantities. Offers valid in the continental U.S. only.

