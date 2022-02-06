RENT Tour’s Digital Lottery Opens Feb. 10 for Dallas

58 shares Facebook

Dallas Summer Musicals (DSM) and Broadway Across America (BAA) announced that a digital lottery will be held for the RENT 25TH Anniversary Farewell Tour. The musical returns to the Music Hall at Fair Park from February 18-20, as part of the Germania Insurance Broadway Series presented by DSM.

The digital lottery opens at 11 a.m. CST next Thursday, and entries for each performance will be accepted until 10:30 a.m. CST on Feb. 17. Enter via luckyseat.com/shows/rent-dallas for your chance to purchase up to two tickets at $32 each.

Notifications will be sent to fans selected to purchase lottery tickets and those who are not via-email at approximately 11 a.m. Feb. 17. Tickets must be purchased online with a credit card by 3 p.m. CST on Feb. 17, using the purchase link in the notification email. Entrants must be 18 years or older. Seat locations awarded by the lottery are subject to availability.

RENT Lottery Tickets Tradition

The tradition of the lottery tickets began in 1996 in New York when the show moved to Broadway after a sold-out run in a small downtown theatre. The show’s producers are committed to continuing the tradition of offering these orchestra seats in each city the show plays.

Single tickets for the RENT 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour are on sale now at DallasSummerMusicals.org or by phone at 800-982-2787. Orders for groups of ten (10) or more may be placed by calling (214) 426-4768 or emailing [email protected]

For a quarter of a century, Jonathan Larson’s RENT has inspired us to choose love over fear and to live without regret. This Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning phenomenon follows a year in the lives of a diverse group of artists and friends struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. It has become more than a musical – it’s a cultural touchstone, a rite of passage, and a source of joy and strength for millions. RENT has become a part of us forever.

RENT Tours Since 1996

Tours of RENT have crisscrossed the country almost continuously since 1996. The latest tour alone has played five countries, 237 cities, and 1,005 performances. RENT received its world premiere off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop on February 13, 1996. After receiving ecstatic reviews, the musical transferred to Broadway on April 29, 1996. RENT won the 1996 Tony Award® for Best Musical as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The musical has been translated into every major language and has been performed in 27 countries across six continents.

Based on original direction by Michael Greif (Tony and Drama Desk Nominations, RENT), Evan Ensign re-stages the 25th Anniversary Tour. Original Broadway creatives Marlies Yearby (Choreography) and Angela Wendt (Costume Design) are joined by Jonathan Spencer (Lighting Design), Keith Caggiano (Sound Design), Dave Pepin (Music Supervisor), Owen Johnston (Associate Choreographer), and Matthew E. Maraffi (adapting original scenic design by Paul Clay) to make up the creative team for the tour. Casting for the tour is by Wojcik | Seay Casting.

Whether you’ve never seen RENT or have completely lost count, you can’t miss it this time around. The 25th Anniversary “Farewell Season of Love” is your final chance to experience this celebrated touring production.

The RENT 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour is produced by Work Light Productions. Their other touring productions this season include the 2016 Olivier Award-winning production of Jesus Christ Superstar, a new production of An Officer and a Gentleman, and the First National tour of Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations.

Dallas Summer Musicals

Since 1941, the non-profit Dallas Summer Musicals Inc. (DSM) has presented the Best of Broadway to North Texas audiences. Located in the historic Music Hall at Fair Park, DSM promotes excellence in live musical theatre with year-round performances for diverse audiences of all ages, impacting the lives of children and families through education and community outreach programs, while enriching the cultural landscape of North Texas and the Southwest Region.

DSM gratefully acknowledges the support of our season sponsors, annual fund donors and corporate partners Germania Insurance, American Airlines, Texas Instruments, The Dallas Morning News, and WFAA TV Channel 8. For more information about Dallas Summer Musicals, please call 214-421-5678 or visit our website at DallasSummerMusicals.org.

Broadway Across America (BAA) is part of the John Gore Organization family of companies. They include: which includes Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com and Group Sales Box Office. Led by 14-time Tony-winning theater producer John Gore (Owner & CEO), BAA is the foremost presenter of first-class touring productions in North America, operating in 47 markets with over 400,000 subscribers. Presentations include Disney’s The Lion King, Wicked, The Book of Mormon, The Phantom of the Opera and Hamilton.