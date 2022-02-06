Large Scale Search Underway For Missing DeSoto Woman At Mountain Creek Lake

Facebook

Abandoned Vehicle Of Depressed Woman Causes Police To Fear The Worst

DeSoto Police have teamed up with police from Dallas and Grand Prairie to conduct a large-scale search and rescue operation at Mountain Creek Lake for 25-year-old DeSoto resident Yi Chan who was last seen by her family in their DeSoto home on the 500 block of Olympia between Midnight and 1:00 AM Sunday. Ms. Chan was said to have left her home in a depressed state and her family feared for her safety.

Dallas Police found Chan’s blue Nissan Sedan with the keys inside of it on Mountain Creek Parkway early Sunday morning and notified DeSoto Police shortly after 8:30 AM. DeSoto Police then followed up with the woman’s family to inform them about the vehicle and to inquire about her well-being. Given concerns about the woman’s reported mental state and her unattended vehicle being found abandoned next to a body of water, a large-scale land, air, and water search and rescue operation was launched by the three police departments.

Search Will Continue Tomorrow Morning

DeSoto Police dispatched members of their criminal investigation division, their UAS (Drone) Team and regional drone operators to assist the search. Search teams with Search One Rescue team deployed multiple K-9 units to patrol the shoreline. The Grand Prairie Police Department’s Lake Operations boats were also deployed to the lake to assist rescue operations. Dallas Fire & Rescue also sent out a boat to assist with the search and rescue operation. The search will continue Monday morning. DeSoto Police Investigators are also currently working to establish a timeline of Yi Chan’s whereabouts.

We encourage anyone dealing with mental health issues to seek help. If those issues include thoughts of self-harm we ask them to promptly contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential assistance for people in distress, prevention, and crisis resources for a person needing assistance or for their loved ones.