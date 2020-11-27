The Accidental Wolf stars Kelli O'Hara

“The Accidental Wolf,” a suspense drama series that made its debut Thanksgiving Day on Topic, features a host of Broadway stars. One of my favorite musical theatre stars, Tony® Award-winner Kelli O’Hara, has the central role of Katie. A rich, young socialite, Katie lives in a Manhattan penthouse with her lawyer husband and their new baby.

The plot: Katie Bonner’s comfortable life is turned upside down when she answers a late night phone call from a stranger. He is apparently being chased by unknown assailants, and the background sounds of explosions and gunfire keep escalating. With his dying words, he begs Katie to save his pregnant and wounded wife, Tala.

Katie embarks on a perilous quest to find Tala, while her husband (Mike Doyle) and her parents start to believe she has mental problems. As Katie’s comfortable life and her marriage slowly disintegrate, she continues her single-minded search to find—and hopefully rescue—the mysterious Tala. The series couldn’t be more timely, touching on such current issues as immigration, mysterious epidemics, and possible military interference.

Raul Castillo, Mike Doyle, Judith Ivey, Sahr Ngaujah, Denis O’Hare, and Laurie Metcalf also star in Topic’s new series. The thought-provoking series was created by award-winning director/writer/actor Arian Moayed (“Succession”), and released independently in 2017. O’Hara won an Emmy Award® as Outstanding Actress for her role. The series has been reimagined with new footage for Topic’s first season of four episodes, each running approximately 30 minutes. New episodes will continue “The Accidental Wolf” series in 2021.

Topic is a new streaming service from First Look Media. The service is available to US audiences on Topic.com, Apple iOS, AppleTV, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Prime, and Roku. Topic is curated for a curious and engaged audience seeking smart, provocative and meaningful entertainment. Since its launch in 2019, the rapidly growing service features North American premieres and exclusive programming from around the world, complemented by a diverse slate of originals.

Recent programming on Topic includes: the weekly comedic variety series Second City Presents: The Last Show Left on Earth; “Down from London,” from executive producer Sharon Horgan; and the horror anthology series “Soul City,” from filmmakers Coodie and Chike. BAFTA TV Award nominee “The Virtues,” from filmmaker Shane Meadows and starring Stephen Graham, is another series that is carried by Topic.

