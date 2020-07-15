Red Oak ISD Pushes Start Of School To August 20

Red Oak ISD Official Start Date August 20th

Red Oak- Parents, teachers and school districts are watching the evolving information from TEA and local officials, like an observer watches a tennis game. Back and forth, back and forth. The information is rapidly evolving, leaving districts like Red Oak scrambling to keep parents and students informed of the changes.

Based on recent changes in the guidelines from TEA, along with the increase in COVID cases and concerns from parents and students, Red Oak ISD announced they’re pushing the first day of school back a week. At the moment, the first day of school will be

Thursday, August 20, 2020.

Save

The change does not affect the date staff are expected to return.

Moving the first day of 2020-2021 allows Red Oak ISD to continue preparing for in-person classes and virtual learning. The district also needs the additional time to receive PPE-masks, gloves, shields, etc. from the state. Red Oak ISD has also ordered additional cleaning supplies. These include protective shields for front offices and cafeterias, and technology devices for virtual learning.

Other issues the district is dealing with, the addition of mask guidelines for the dress menu. Yesterday, Red Oak announced their guidelines on face coverings and there was confusion, frustration, and questions.

TEA Will Make More Announcement This Week

Red Oak ISD says they have the flexibility to delay the start by a week, thanks to the new state guidelines. They’re referring to the previous requirement to close a school for two-weeks for any COVID case. With the changes, the district would only have to close that class or wing, or possibly the school for a day. This will depend on the number of positive cases.

Online student registration for returning students for the 2020 – 2021 school year will open on Tuesday, July 21. For more information, visit www.redoakisd.org/registration.

According to comments made by Governor Abbott today, more news/guidelines offering districts more flexibility will be coming later this week. Abbott told KTRK in Houston, “I think Mike Morath, the commissioner of education, is expected to announce a longer period of time for online learning at the beginning of the school year, up to the flexibility at the local level. This is going to have to be a local-level decision, but there will be great latitude and flexibility provided at the local level.”

For example in Houston, two districts announced they are starting out the school year 100 percent online.(Fort Bend ISD and Alief ISD) So the question remains will any schools in our local area follow suit?

Save

Comments

comments