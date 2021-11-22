Ready. Set. Shop. Whataburger Whataweek of Deals

Facebook

Whataweek of Deals

Whataburger’s Whataweek of Deals includes:

Monday, Nov. 22 – Free stocking stuffer with décor category purchase.

– Free stocking stuffer with décor category purchase. Wednesday, Nov. 24 – 20% off all apparel.

– 20% off all apparel. Friday, Nov. 26 – 20% off stocking stuffer category purchase.

– 20% off stocking stuffer category purchase. Monday, Nov. 29 – Coupon for a free Whataburger to be redeemed in restaurant, included with every order of the Burger and Fries Brxlz Set.

Give them what they want with Whataburger Gifts

Nothing says Texas Christmas like gifts from Whataburger! Perfect for the Texans or any Whataburger fan, especially those college students out of state missing home.

There are plenty of options for you to deck the halls and wear your Whataburger pride with a new line-up of seasonal items. You can knock out your whole holiday gift list, well at least some of your shopping at the online Whatastore.

Office Christmas party in person or virtual, time to break out the newest Whataburger holiday sweater with a design featuring Santa in his sleigh gliding over a Whataburger winter landscape. Need to bundle up even more with the cooler temps moving in? Whataburger fanatics can elevate their holiday look with matching socks and his and hers beanies to complete the outfit.

Matching Whataburger Pajamas For The Family

Ready to watch a classic holiday movie, swing by your closest Whataburger for the limited-edition Chocolate Mint Shake, don’t forget the fries. Gather the family around the tree in the new Whataburger pajama and loungewear set and snap photos for your holiday card. New designs include a holiday family pajama set in a diamond flying W design, featuring matching pajama tops and bottoms in both adult and youth sizes.

We’re a big fan of the new Day Dot Sleep Shorts, a fun new addition to the line — with a splash of color — a fan-favorite pattern of dot stickers often spotted on Whataburger orders. Perfect for the teen or college student on your list.

If you’re working out or need a good pair of pants for all that holiday feasting, you’ve found the perfect pair. The new signature jogger sweatpants pair perfectly with soft and comfy Tumbleweed TexStyles tees. Choose from Day Dot Christmas Tree, All I Want For Christmas and Merry and Bright designs or one of each.

Need something for the stockings? Don’t forget the new orange-and-white checkered fuzzy socks for the ultimate in comfort. To help quench your thirst while doing all that holiday shopping, Whataburger-branded Yetis now available in a 30-ounce size in a new orange color.

Whataburger Inflatables Bring Fun To Your Yard

Want to add a little Whataburger fun to your home? Check out the new Whataburger inflatables for this year include a Snowman and Santa—both ready to adorn your yard. The seven-foot Snowman will bring smiles and joy to your neighborhood, and the 7.5-foot Santa in a Whataburger cup is sure to earn you a top spot in your neighborhood “Best Decorated”.

Add a little Whataburger holiday spirit to your home or office with a Whataburger A-Frame snowglobe and a few of the famous Christmas greeting Table Tents to really celebrate the spirit of the season.

You can get your holiday shopping done at Whataburger’s online store, the Whatastore. All of these festive holiday retail items are in stock and ready to ship to your door. Order by December 10 to allow enough time for shipping to receive in time for Christmas Day. Plus, save on shipping with the more you buy! Free shipping on orders over $100.