Midlothian ISD Students & Superintendent Named “A Storybook Christmas” Parade Grand Marshals

“A Storybook Christmas Parade” December 4, 2021 6pm

To showcase the magic of the holidays, students from throughout Midlothian Independent School District have been tapped to serve as grand marshals along with MISD Superintendent Dr. Jo Ann Fey for “A Storybook Christmas Parade” on Saturday, December 4, 2021.

According to Brandee Fulfer, Park Board chairwoman, “Park Board members really wanted to salute our community’s youth during this year’s light-up parade so we chose a theme that highlights the holidays through Christmas stories we share with our children.”

Dr. Fey said, “I am honored to be asked to ride on the grand marshal’s float with the kids. I think focusing on the holidays through the eyes of our children is a great idea and will be a lot of fun.”

Parade entries will receive awards for the following categories Best Use of Theme, Best Use of Lights, Most Original, and Judges Overall Award.

Parade Route, Street Closures

“A Storybook Christmas” parade will step off at 6 p.m. from the 8th Street bridge, travel south to west Avenue F and end at Overlook Drive. A Southern Star Christmas Celebration will take place prior to the parade from 1 to 5 p.m. at Heritage Park. Activities will include craft and food vendors, selfies with Santa, letters to Santa, barrel train rides, bounce houses, and kid’s take-and-make crafts. The event will also be a drop-off site for Toys for Tots.

South 8th Street will be closed to traffic at Heritage Park, between Avenues E and F beginning at 11 a.m. The parade route will be closed to traffic beginning at 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.midlothian.tx.us/specialevents.

Plan to spend the day in downtown Midlothian visiting vendors and local stores this Christmas while waiting for the parade to begin. Don’t forget to bring a new, unwrapped toy for the Toys for Tots drive.