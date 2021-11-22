Celebrate Christmas in Midlothian With A Storybook Christmas Parade

Facebook

Celebrate Christmas in Midlothian with some of the city’s annual traditions by attending the annual tree lighting on December 1, watching the annual light up parade on December 4, and shopping local vendors at Heritage Park before the parade.

December 4 Midlothian Annual Light-Up Parade

“A Storybook Christmas” has been selected as the theme for the city’s Annual Light-Up Parade to be held on Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. in downtown Midlothian. Additionally, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department has planned an exciting lineup of holiday events to add to the merriment of the season. The parade will begin at Avenue B and North 8th Street and end at Avenue F and Overlook.

Awards will be given to parade entries in the following categories:

Storybook Wonder – best use of theme.

Celebration Illumination – best use of lights.

Unforgettable Holiday – most original.

Most Enchanted – judges overall choice.

Kick off the holidays in Midlothian on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 at 6 p.m. with the tree-lighting ceremony at Heritage Park. A brand-new Christmas tree will be unveiled during the annual ceremony, which will include the reading of the Christmas story and other activities.

Southern Star Christmas Festivities

On Saturday at Heritage Park from 1 to 5 p.m., Southern Star Christmas Festivities is happening with local vendors. Festivities will include arts and crafts booths and food vendors, selfies with Santa, take-and-make crafts, letters to Santa and shopping along North 8th Street. Additionally, the event will be a Toys for Tots drop-off location.

City of Midlothian Blood Drive December 6

The City of Midlothian will host a Carter BloodCare blood drive at City Hall. Please register online at https://ww2.greatpartners.org/…/drive_schedule/120376

Ellis County Tree of Angels™ Dedication Ceremony

December 7, 2021, 7 p.m.

Annual gathering for families and friends of those who have lost someone because of a violent crime or a sudden death.

The Shepherd’s House Church, 3221 Mockingbird Lane, Midlothian

Information, 972-775-7651

Merry Movie Night December 10, 6:30pm at Midlothian Community Park

Continuing the festivities, Friday, Dec. 10 at 6:30 p.m. will be the annual Merry Movie Night at Midlothian Community Park. It will feature an outdoor showing of “Elf”.

These events are made possible by various sponsors, including Ash Grove Cement, Earth Tones Greenery, Inc., Manna House, Methodist Midlothian Medical Center, Midlothian Downtown Business Association, Texas Aces Heating & Air Conditioning, and United Rentals. Contact the Midlothian Parks and Recreation Department at 972-775-7177 or visit www.midlothian.tx.us/SpecialEvents.

The fourth annual Night of Lights Christmas festival, presented by VistaTurf- December 4

Entry is free with an unwrapped gift, benefitting Toys for Tots.

Kick-off the holiday season Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 6PM.

Santa and Buddy the Elf will arrive at 6:30 PM for photo opportunities! Enjoy music and entertainment from Goode Time Carolers.

Earthtones Greenery transforms into a winter wonderland featuring the largest Tunnel of Lights in Midlothian! Millions of lights twinkling in the night make a perfect Instagram-worthy scene.