Fun Stocking Stuffer Ideas For EVERYONE

Some of you, yes at least a few, are known for getting all of your shopping done in advance only to discover you forgot about the Christmas stockings. We know you race up to the Quik Trip or grocery store on Christmas eve and buy random candy, lottery tickets and whatever else you can find at the last minute. And that’s cool, we understand, but let us help you kick up your stocking stuffers and impress the family this year with these fun suggestions.

Something Sweet For The Sweet Tooth

It’s no secret I try to avoid filling the Christmas stocking with candy. However, there’s always some candy or something sweet. This year we discovered SmashMallow! These are no ordinary marshmallows, think of them as like super charged flavor bombs with the texture of a marshmallow. Plus, they are made with non GMO ingredients, gluten free and made with organic cane sugar. I’m not a big marshmallow eater and I am slightly addicted to these.

With flavors like dark chocolate dipped cold brew, cookie dough, cinnamon churro and more- you can find a different flavor for everyone. Take your hot chocolate to the next level, make gourmet s’mores or snack directly from the bag! You’ll find SmashMallow marshmallows at Target, Walmart, online at Amazon and possibly in your local grocery store.

Stocking Stuffers For Teens

My teen is always looking for a charging cord for her phone or device. I feel like I have to hide mine, so it’s not ‘borrowed’. Charging cords and charging blocks are great for their stockings. One of my favorite charge cords is from Native Union. They are stylish, but more importantly they are durable. Plus they have extra long lengths, giving you more flexibility when your outlet isn’t close by. Or, if your teen has Apple AirPods, check out their cool carrying cases.

Everyone in our house is always looking for a charger or stealing someone’s charger. The Anker 511 offers High-Speed Charging: 20W USB-C charging gives you the power you need to charge up your iPhone to 50% in just 25 minutes. Plus the size is perfect for carrying with you. Anker also has power banks and we have several for staying charged when out and about.

Native Deodorant

Looking for something they need and will use, Native products are the answer for anyone on your list. They have toothpaste, body wash, deodorant and more with many different scents to choose from. While you can order directly, they may not arrive in time so check your local grocery store, Amazon or Target. Bundles are often a better value. We went with a sugar cookie scent, charcoal and coconut and vanilla.

Wristbands are super popular with kids and teens and Zox wristbands are awesome for several reasons. One, they give back, Zox has incorporated a tightly ingrained social impact model that dedicates a percentage of proceeds from each bracelet purchased to provide a year of clean drinking water to someone in need through nonprofit partner, the Thirst Project, and has raised over $700K+ to date. Next they’re made with recycled materials, and finally you can buy bands with motivational messages. Now that we’re familiar with Zox wristbands these will be go to gifts for us for multiple occasions.

Stocking Stuffers For Adults

We like these REEF X Tipsy Elves slippers and think they’re a fun find for the Christmas stocking. REEF also has a Mulligan Slide, the perfect stocking stuffer for the golfer on your list.