Quartet of Cedar Hill Longhorns Sign Football Scholarships

Cedar Hill Football Players Sign With Texas Tech University

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Defensive linemen Harvey Dyson III and Syncere Massey and cornerback Jalon Peoples are changing their mascot, but not their school colors.

The trio made national news when they verbally committed to Texas Tech University shortly after the Red Raiders hired former Cedar Hill head football coach Joey McGuire, who won three state championships at CHHS between 2003-2015.

On Wednesday, they put the ink to paper and made it official.

Joining the trio was Longhorns senior wide receiver Xavier Brown, who signed with University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colorado.

“I’m excited for them,” Cedar Hill head football coach Carlos Lynn said. “Signing Day is always a special day to promote our kids and see them go to the next level.”

Lynn and McGuire were assistant coaches on Robert Woods’ CHHS Longhorn Staff in the late 1990s and early 2000s. After McGuire became head coach, Lynn was the defensive coordinator. Together, they led the Longhorns to an undefeated State Championship in 2006 before Lynn accepted the head coach position at Arlington Seguin the following season.

At Tech, Dyson III, Massey and Peoples will be reunited with defensive end Charles Esters III. They’ll also join former Longhorn Dimitri Moore, who is transferring to Texas Tech from Missouri State.

“I’m really looking forward to playing alongside my friends,” said Massey, who plans to study Law and Real Estate.

Peoples has known McGuire for years, since his older brother, SMU senior linebacker Richard Moore, played for McGuire from 2012-2014, winning two state championships and another second place finish.

“Coach McGuire is like a father to me,” said Peoples, who hopes to study Fashion.

Dyson III was impressed with McGuire’s recruitment of him.

“It wasn’t a question of where I would go once he got the job,” said Dyson III, who plans to study Marketing.

The Red Raiders finished 6-6 and will play Mississippi State in the Liberty Bowl on December 28. Interim head coach Sonny Cumbie will coach Texas Tech in the bowl game. He’ll then begin his next chapter as the head coach at Louisiana Tech in 2022.

McGuire will be make his college head coaching debut on September 3 against Murray State (Kentucky). The Red Raiders will visit TCU on September 5- just a few miles north of McGuire’s hometown of Crowley.

Brown said Northern Colorado “really made him feel at home” and he plans to study Business there. He was impressed with UNC Bears head coach Ed McCaffrey, who won two Super Bowls as a receiver with the Denver Broncos and another one with the San Francisco 49ers.

The Bears, who finished 3-8 in McCaffrey’s first season, open the 2022 season by hosting Houston Baptist on September 3. They’ll be in the Lone Star State on September 17 to play Lamar in Beaumont.