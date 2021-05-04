Kennedale Athlete, Baron Browning, Drafted by Denver Broncos

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Denver Broncos Draft Baron Browning In 3rd Round

Former Kennedale High School student, and Kennedale native, Baron Browning, has been drafted into the NFL by the Denver Broncos in the 3rd round.

His draft results are a great success for all those involved including, his former high school and the town of Kennedale.

Vanguard Sports Group announced the selection of five of its outstanding clients, including Browning, in the 2021 NFL draft. This marks the latest list of future NFL stars who are trusting Vanguard Sports Group’s experience and history of success in fostering their professional playing careers.

“To have a total of five of our players selected is a proud moment for our entire Vanguard Sports Group team and a tremendous accomplishment for these young men, their families, schools, and their hometowns,” says Joby Branion, founder and CEO of Vanguard Sports Group.

Five Players With Vanguard Sports Group Selected in NFL Draft

The clients at Vanguard Sports Group feature top-tier talent, unparalleled work ethic, and immeasurable integrity. Working hand in hand with Vanguard’s experienced agents; the following athletes have been selected to the following teams:

• Baron Browning (Kennedale, TX) – Ohio State – Agent Eugene T Lee – Denver Broncos – 3rd round, pick 105

• Tommy Tremble (Johns Creek, GA) – University of Notre Dame – Agent Kristen Kuliga – Carolina Panthers– 3rd round, pick 83

• Amon-Ra St Brown (Anaheim, CA) – U Southern Cal – Agent Aaron Henderson – Detroit Lions – 4th round, pick 112

• Dan Joseph Moore Jr (Beaumont, TX) – Texas A&M – Agent Chris Coy – Pittsburgh Steelers – 4th round, pick 128

• Joshua Kaindoh (Baltimore, MD) – Florida State – Agent Austin Wilson – Kansas City Chiefs – 4th round, pick 144

Founded in 2014 by veteran agent and former NFL player Joby Branion, Vanguard Sports Group is built upon the belief that our team has special obligations towards our clients – namely to empower, to protect and to add value to each and every one of our clients throughout every phase of their careers and beyond. Vanguard Sports has set a new standard, unrivaled in the industry. By aggressively and proactively investing in our clients – we ensure that each will have the very best opportunities to succeed. This not only includes helping them get themselves drafted as highly as possible, but also assisting them in making the seamless transitions from amateurs to professionals, from rookies to highly valued veterans, and ultimately from highly compensated performers to well-prepared retirees.

