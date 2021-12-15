Sheraton Dallas’ Holiday Hoopla Package Promises Festive Fun

Facebook

Have a Happy Holiday Staycation at Sheraton Dallas

Have you ever wanted a break from the house during the holidays? Maybe a staycation somewhere close is just want you need to get into the holiday spirit and away from the hustle and bustle? Sheraton Dallas is wrapping up holiday hoopla for travelers to make the most of the holiday season by visiting downtown Dallas and staying at Sheraton Dallas. Stay close to restaurants, bars and shops with their convenient location.

The hotel’s Holiday Hoopla package includes:

$25 Food and Beverage Credit

Complimentary Valet Parking for one Vehicle per night

Late Checkout

Welcome Amenity

Holiday Selfie Scavenger Hunt

The package can be booked online with the promo code D60, with valid stay dates through December 30, 2021.

Have a holly jolly good time playing our Holiday Selfie Scavenger Hunt and receive a special treat from Santa at the front desk after completing.

Holiday Selfie Scavenger Hunt

Sheraton Dallas’ Holiday Selfie Scavenger Hunt is a fun activity for guests of the hotel to discover all the festive holiday activities available in Dallas. Here’s how to play:

Step 1: Choose 4 activities of holiday cheer near the Sheraton Dallas. The activities are listed here and include things like ice skating, light mazes, ballet and more!

Step 2: At each activity, take a selfie and tag the hotel on social media Facebook @sheratondallas Instagram @sheratondallashotel

Step 3: Once you have completed your 4 activities and tagged the hotel in your photos, stop by the hotel’s Front Desk and let them know you completed the Holiday Selfie Scavenger Hunt by showing them your tagged photos to receive a special treat from Santa. Prizes are only available to guests staying at the hotel.

Don’t get your tinsel in a tangle – enjoy a stress-free holiday getaway at the Sheraton Dallas and book your stay today!

The hotel’s convenient location in the heart of downtown Dallas and across the street from the DART Pearl/Arts District station offers endless options for nearby holiday events and activities. A list is available here.

Sheraton Dallas Hotel is the largest hotel in North Texas with 1,840 guest rooms and 230,000 square feet of flexible meeting and convention spaces. The hotel features a pool and one of the largest hotel fitness centers in the Dallas/Fort Worth area with state-of-the-art fitness equipment, such as Peloton bikes, versatile strength training and cardio machines, and free weights. Three dining outlets are also available at Sheraton Dallas including Open Palette, the hotel’s signature restaurant and bar offering modern American cuisine with a bold spin on flavors; Open Mkt. Grab ‘n Go where guests can pick up fresh bites to-go; and Draft Sports Bar and Lounge, the hotel’s sports bar featuring 25 flat-screen TVs and local beer on draft.